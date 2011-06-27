Estimated values
2002 Dodge Stratus SE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,375
|$1,680
|Clean
|$714
|$1,211
|$1,480
|Average
|$517
|$883
|$1,080
|Rough
|$321
|$555
|$680
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Stratus SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$2,578
|$3,038
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,270
|$2,676
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,655
|$1,953
|Rough
|$684
|$1,040
|$1,229
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Stratus R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$3,286
|$3,895
|Clean
|$1,903
|$2,894
|$3,432
|Average
|$1,379
|$2,110
|$2,504
|Rough
|$856
|$1,326
|$1,576
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Stratus R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,536
|$1,760
|Clean
|$990
|$1,353
|$1,550
|Average
|$717
|$986
|$1,131
|Rough
|$445
|$620
|$712
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,341
|$1,893
|$2,195
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,668
|$1,934
|Average
|$854
|$1,216
|$1,411
|Rough
|$530
|$764
|$888
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Stratus R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,203
|$2,530
|Clean
|$1,411
|$1,940
|$2,229
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,415
|$1,626
|Rough
|$634
|$889
|$1,024
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Stratus SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$802
|$1,371
|$1,680
|Clean
|$705
|$1,207
|$1,480
|Average
|$511
|$880
|$1,080
|Rough
|$317
|$553
|$680
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Stratus SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,030
|$1,595
|$1,903
|Clean
|$905
|$1,405
|$1,676
|Average
|$656
|$1,024
|$1,223
|Rough
|$407
|$644
|$770