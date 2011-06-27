  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$2,416$2,890
Clean$1,400$2,215$2,650
Average$1,148$1,812$2,169
Rough$896$1,409$1,688
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,500$2,451$2,959
Clean$1,376$2,247$2,713
Average$1,128$1,838$2,221
Rough$881$1,429$1,729
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,366$2,827
Clean$1,375$2,168$2,592
Average$1,128$1,774$2,122
Rough$880$1,379$1,652
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,608$2,474$2,936
Clean$1,476$2,268$2,692
Average$1,210$1,855$2,203
Rough$944$1,442$1,715
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$2,318$2,781
Clean$1,330$2,125$2,550
Average$1,090$1,738$2,088
Rough$851$1,352$1,625
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,646$2,479$2,923
Clean$1,510$2,272$2,680
Average$1,238$1,859$2,194
Rough$967$1,445$1,708
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,511$2,377$2,839
Clean$1,386$2,179$2,603
Average$1,136$1,783$2,131
Rough$887$1,386$1,659
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,146$2,550
Clean$1,276$1,967$2,338
Average$1,046$1,609$1,914
Rough$816$1,251$1,490
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,357$2,080$2,465
Clean$1,245$1,907$2,260
Average$1,021$1,560$1,850
Rough$797$1,213$1,440
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,697$2,461$2,867
Clean$1,557$2,256$2,629
Average$1,276$1,845$2,152
Rough$996$1,435$1,675
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,527$2,395$2,857
Clean$1,401$2,195$2,619
Average$1,149$1,796$2,144
Rough$897$1,396$1,669
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX III Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,541$2,409$2,871
Clean$1,414$2,208$2,632
Average$1,159$1,806$2,155
Rough$905$1,405$1,677
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,581$2,447$2,909
Clean$1,451$2,243$2,667
Average$1,190$1,835$2,183
Rough$929$1,426$1,699
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Suzuki XL-7 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,907 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki XL-7 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,907 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Suzuki XL-7, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,907 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Suzuki XL-7. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Suzuki XL-7 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 ranges from $797 to $2,465, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Suzuki XL-7 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.