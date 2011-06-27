Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,416
|$2,890
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,215
|$2,650
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,812
|$2,169
|Rough
|$896
|$1,409
|$1,688
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,500
|$2,451
|$2,959
|Clean
|$1,376
|$2,247
|$2,713
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,838
|$2,221
|Rough
|$881
|$1,429
|$1,729
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,366
|$2,827
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,168
|$2,592
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,774
|$2,122
|Rough
|$880
|$1,379
|$1,652
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$2,474
|$2,936
|Clean
|$1,476
|$2,268
|$2,692
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,855
|$2,203
|Rough
|$944
|$1,442
|$1,715
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,318
|$2,781
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,125
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,738
|$2,088
|Rough
|$851
|$1,352
|$1,625
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,646
|$2,479
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,510
|$2,272
|$2,680
|Average
|$1,238
|$1,859
|$2,194
|Rough
|$967
|$1,445
|$1,708
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,377
|$2,839
|Clean
|$1,386
|$2,179
|$2,603
|Average
|$1,136
|$1,783
|$2,131
|Rough
|$887
|$1,386
|$1,659
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,146
|$2,550
|Clean
|$1,276
|$1,967
|$2,338
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,609
|$1,914
|Rough
|$816
|$1,251
|$1,490
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$2,080
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,245
|$1,907
|$2,260
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,560
|$1,850
|Rough
|$797
|$1,213
|$1,440
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,697
|$2,461
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,256
|$2,629
|Average
|$1,276
|$1,845
|$2,152
|Rough
|$996
|$1,435
|$1,675
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,527
|$2,395
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,401
|$2,195
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,796
|$2,144
|Rough
|$897
|$1,396
|$1,669
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX III Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,409
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,208
|$2,632
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,806
|$2,155
|Rough
|$905
|$1,405
|$1,677
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki XL-7 LX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,447
|$2,909
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,243
|$2,667
|Average
|$1,190
|$1,835
|$2,183
|Rough
|$929
|$1,426
|$1,699