Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,382
|$2,071
|$2,448
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,878
|$2,221
|Average
|$986
|$1,492
|$1,766
|Rough
|$722
|$1,107
|$1,312
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,658
|$3,225
|Clean
|$1,462
|$2,410
|$2,926
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,916
|$2,327
|Rough
|$845
|$1,421
|$1,728
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$2,030
|$2,407
|Clean
|$1,211
|$1,841
|$2,184
|Average
|$955
|$1,463
|$1,737
|Rough
|$700
|$1,085
|$1,290
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,524
|$2,572
|$3,142
|Clean
|$1,378
|$2,333
|$2,850
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,854
|$2,267
|Rough
|$797
|$1,375
|$1,684
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,412
|$2,213
|$2,649
|Clean
|$1,277
|$2,007
|$2,403
|Average
|$1,008
|$1,595
|$1,912
|Rough
|$738
|$1,183
|$1,420