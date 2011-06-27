  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,498$2,590$3,179
Clean$1,347$2,335$2,868
Average$1,045$1,826$2,246
Rough$743$1,316$1,623
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,718$2,903$3,544
Clean$1,545$2,618$3,197
Average$1,199$2,046$2,503
Rough$853$1,475$1,810
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,676$2,859$3,499
Clean$1,507$2,578$3,156
Average$1,169$2,015$2,471
Rough$832$1,452$1,787
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,386$2,224$2,678
Clean$1,246$2,005$2,416
Average$967$1,568$1,892
Rough$688$1,130$1,368
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno Convenience 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,622$2,801$3,438
Clean$1,459$2,525$3,102
Average$1,132$1,974$2,429
Rough$805$1,423$1,756
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno Convenience 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,610$2,698$3,286
Clean$1,447$2,432$2,965
Average$1,123$1,901$2,321
Rough$799$1,370$1,678
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Suzuki Reno on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Reno with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,335 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
