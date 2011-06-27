Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,498
|$2,590
|$3,179
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,335
|$2,868
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,826
|$2,246
|Rough
|$743
|$1,316
|$1,623
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,718
|$2,903
|$3,544
|Clean
|$1,545
|$2,618
|$3,197
|Average
|$1,199
|$2,046
|$2,503
|Rough
|$853
|$1,475
|$1,810
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,859
|$3,499
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,578
|$3,156
|Average
|$1,169
|$2,015
|$2,471
|Rough
|$832
|$1,452
|$1,787
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,386
|$2,224
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,246
|$2,005
|$2,416
|Average
|$967
|$1,568
|$1,892
|Rough
|$688
|$1,130
|$1,368
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno Convenience 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,801
|$3,438
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,525
|$3,102
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,974
|$2,429
|Rough
|$805
|$1,423
|$1,756
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Reno Convenience 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,698
|$3,286
|Clean
|$1,447
|$2,432
|$2,965
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,901
|$2,321
|Rough
|$799
|$1,370
|$1,678