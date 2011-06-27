Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$2,843
|$3,504
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,563
|$3,161
|Average
|$1,129
|$2,003
|$2,475
|Rough
|$803
|$1,444
|$1,789
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Premium 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,821
|$3,494
|Clean
|$1,416
|$2,544
|$3,152
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,988
|$2,468
|Rough
|$781
|$1,433
|$1,784
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,699
|$3,287
|Clean
|$1,447
|$2,433
|$2,966
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,902
|$2,322
|Rough
|$799
|$1,371
|$1,679
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,666
|$2,930
|$3,613
|Clean
|$1,498
|$2,642
|$3,260
|Average
|$1,162
|$2,065
|$2,552
|Rough
|$826
|$1,488
|$1,845
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,521
|$2,648
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,368
|$2,388
|$2,937
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,866
|$2,300
|Rough
|$755
|$1,345
|$1,663
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,594
|$2,821
|$3,484
|Clean
|$1,434
|$2,544
|$3,143
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,988
|$2,461
|Rough
|$791
|$1,433
|$1,779
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,796
|$3,457
|Clean
|$1,412
|$2,521
|$3,119
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,971
|$2,442
|Rough
|$779
|$1,420
|$1,765
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,792
|$3,385
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,517
|$3,054
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,967
|$2,391
|Rough
|$841
|$1,418
|$1,728
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Premium 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,864
|$3,539
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,582
|$3,193
|Average
|$1,127
|$2,018
|$2,500
|Rough
|$801
|$1,455
|$1,807
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,662
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,400
|$2,937
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,876
|$2,300
|Rough
|$775
|$1,352
|$1,663
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$2,920
|$3,589
|Clean
|$1,511
|$2,633
|$3,238
|Average
|$1,172
|$2,058
|$2,535
|Rough
|$833
|$1,483
|$1,833
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,639
|$2,724
|$3,311
|Clean
|$1,474
|$2,456
|$2,987
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,920
|$2,339
|Rough
|$813
|$1,384
|$1,691