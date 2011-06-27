  1. Home
2006 Suzuki Aerio Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,619$2,843$3,504
Clean$1,455$2,563$3,161
Average$1,129$2,003$2,475
Rough$803$1,444$1,789
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Premium 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,821$3,494
Clean$1,416$2,544$3,152
Average$1,099$1,988$2,468
Rough$781$1,433$1,784
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,610$2,699$3,287
Clean$1,447$2,433$2,966
Average$1,123$1,902$2,322
Rough$799$1,371$1,679
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,666$2,930$3,613
Clean$1,498$2,642$3,260
Average$1,162$2,065$2,552
Rough$826$1,488$1,845
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,521$2,648$3,256
Clean$1,368$2,388$2,937
Average$1,061$1,866$2,300
Rough$755$1,345$1,663
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,594$2,821$3,484
Clean$1,434$2,544$3,143
Average$1,112$1,988$2,461
Rough$791$1,433$1,779
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,796$3,457
Clean$1,412$2,521$3,119
Average$1,095$1,971$2,442
Rough$779$1,420$1,765
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,695$2,792$3,385
Clean$1,525$2,517$3,054
Average$1,183$1,967$2,391
Rough$841$1,418$1,728
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Premium 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,615$2,864$3,539
Clean$1,452$2,582$3,193
Average$1,127$2,018$2,500
Rough$801$1,455$1,807
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,562$2,662$3,256
Clean$1,405$2,400$2,937
Average$1,090$1,876$2,300
Rough$775$1,352$1,663
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio SX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,680$2,920$3,589
Clean$1,511$2,633$3,238
Average$1,172$2,058$2,535
Rough$833$1,483$1,833
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,639$2,724$3,311
Clean$1,474$2,456$2,987
Average$1,144$1,920$2,339
Rough$813$1,384$1,691
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Suzuki Aerio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,368 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,388 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Aerio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,368 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,388 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Suzuki Aerio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,368 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,388 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Suzuki Aerio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Suzuki Aerio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Suzuki Aerio ranges from $755 to $3,256, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Suzuki Aerio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.