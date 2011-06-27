Estimated values
1993 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,034
|$1,330
|Clean
|$402
|$921
|$1,189
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$907
|Rough
|$205
|$471
|$626
Estimated values
1993 Suzuki Sidekick JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,034
|$1,330
|Clean
|$402
|$921
|$1,189
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$907
|Rough
|$205
|$471
|$626
Estimated values
1993 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,034
|$1,330
|Clean
|$402
|$921
|$1,189
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$907
|Rough
|$205
|$471
|$626
Estimated values
1993 Suzuki Sidekick JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,034
|$1,330
|Clean
|$402
|$921
|$1,189
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$907
|Rough
|$205
|$471
|$626
Estimated values
1993 Suzuki Sidekick JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,034
|$1,330
|Clean
|$402
|$921
|$1,189
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$907
|Rough
|$205
|$471
|$626