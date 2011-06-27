Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,617
|$1,973
|Clean
|$816
|$1,444
|$1,767
|Average
|$620
|$1,098
|$1,355
|Rough
|$425
|$752
|$943
