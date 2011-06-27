Estimated values
1997 Suzuki X-90 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$588
|$1,238
|$1,568
|Clean
|$524
|$1,103
|$1,402
|Average
|$396
|$834
|$1,070
|Rough
|$267
|$564
|$738
Estimated values
1997 Suzuki X-90 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$613
|$1,270
|$1,604
|Clean
|$546
|$1,131
|$1,434
|Average
|$413
|$855
|$1,094
|Rough
|$279
|$579
|$755