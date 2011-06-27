  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,142$7,480$8,444
Clean$5,813$7,068$7,964
Average$5,155$6,245$7,003
Rough$4,497$5,421$6,042
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,178$8,002$9,309
Clean$5,847$7,562$8,780
Average$5,185$6,680$7,720
Rough$4,524$5,799$6,661
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,345$6,911$8,033
Clean$5,058$6,531$7,576
Average$4,486$5,770$6,662
Rough$3,914$5,008$5,748
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,935$7,562$8,729
Clean$5,617$7,146$8,232
Average$4,982$6,313$7,239
Rough$4,346$5,480$6,245
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,501$8,520$9,966
Clean$6,153$8,051$9,399
Average$5,456$7,113$8,265
Rough$4,760$6,174$7,131
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,866$7,503$8,675
Clean$5,552$7,089$8,181
Average$4,924$6,263$7,194
Rough$4,296$5,437$6,207
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Suzuki Equator on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki Equator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,058 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,531 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Equator is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki Equator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,058 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,531 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Suzuki Equator, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki Equator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,058 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,531 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Suzuki Equator. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Suzuki Equator and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Suzuki Equator ranges from $3,914 to $8,033, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Suzuki Equator is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.