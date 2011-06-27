Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,142
|$7,480
|$8,444
|Clean
|$5,813
|$7,068
|$7,964
|Average
|$5,155
|$6,245
|$7,003
|Rough
|$4,497
|$5,421
|$6,042
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,178
|$8,002
|$9,309
|Clean
|$5,847
|$7,562
|$8,780
|Average
|$5,185
|$6,680
|$7,720
|Rough
|$4,524
|$5,799
|$6,661
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,345
|$6,911
|$8,033
|Clean
|$5,058
|$6,531
|$7,576
|Average
|$4,486
|$5,770
|$6,662
|Rough
|$3,914
|$5,008
|$5,748
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,935
|$7,562
|$8,729
|Clean
|$5,617
|$7,146
|$8,232
|Average
|$4,982
|$6,313
|$7,239
|Rough
|$4,346
|$5,480
|$6,245
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,501
|$8,520
|$9,966
|Clean
|$6,153
|$8,051
|$9,399
|Average
|$5,456
|$7,113
|$8,265
|Rough
|$4,760
|$6,174
|$7,131
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,866
|$7,503
|$8,675
|Clean
|$5,552
|$7,089
|$8,181
|Average
|$4,924
|$6,263
|$7,194
|Rough
|$4,296
|$5,437
|$6,207