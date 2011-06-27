Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$3,227
|$3,864
|Clean
|$2,065
|$3,030
|$3,618
|Average
|$1,803
|$2,635
|$3,125
|Rough
|$1,542
|$2,241
|$2,632
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,422
|$3,453
|$4,090
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,242
|$3,829
|Average
|$1,989
|$2,820
|$3,307
|Rough
|$1,701
|$2,397
|$2,786
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$3,354
|$3,986
|Clean
|$2,190
|$3,149
|$3,732
|Average
|$1,913
|$2,739
|$3,224
|Rough
|$1,636
|$2,328
|$2,715
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,878
|$4,167
|$4,962
|Clean
|$2,707
|$3,912
|$4,646
|Average
|$2,365
|$3,402
|$4,013
|Rough
|$2,022
|$2,893
|$3,380
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,260
|$3,287
|$3,921
|Clean
|$2,126
|$3,086
|$3,671
|Average
|$1,857
|$2,684
|$3,171
|Rough
|$1,588
|$2,282
|$2,671
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,270
|$3,319
|$3,966
|Clean
|$2,135
|$3,116
|$3,713
|Average
|$1,864
|$2,711
|$3,208
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,305
|$2,702
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,161
|$3,194
|$3,831
|Clean
|$2,033
|$2,999
|$3,587
|Average
|$1,775
|$2,608
|$3,099
|Rough
|$1,518
|$2,218
|$2,610
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,180
|$3,213
|$3,849
|Clean
|$2,050
|$3,016
|$3,604
|Average
|$1,791
|$2,623
|$3,113
|Rough
|$1,531
|$2,231
|$2,622
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,128
|$3,163
|$3,801
|Clean
|$2,002
|$2,970
|$3,559
|Average
|$1,748
|$2,583
|$3,074
|Rough
|$1,495
|$2,196
|$2,589
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,340
|$3,363
|$3,996
|Clean
|$2,201
|$3,157
|$3,741
|Average
|$1,922
|$2,746
|$3,231
|Rough
|$1,644
|$2,335
|$2,722
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,245
|$3,275
|$3,910
|Clean
|$2,111
|$3,075
|$3,661
|Average
|$1,844
|$2,674
|$3,162
|Rough
|$1,577
|$2,274
|$2,664
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$1,903
|$2,162
|Clean
|$1,401
|$1,787
|$2,024
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,554
|$1,748
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,321
|$1,473
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,705
|$4,019
|$4,829
|Clean
|$2,544
|$3,774
|$4,521
|Average
|$2,222
|$3,282
|$3,906
|Rough
|$1,900
|$2,791
|$3,290
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,264
|$3,283
|$3,912
|Clean
|$2,130
|$3,083
|$3,663
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,681
|$3,164
|Rough
|$1,591
|$2,280
|$2,665