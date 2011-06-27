  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,195$3,227$3,864
Clean$2,065$3,030$3,618
Average$1,803$2,635$3,125
Rough$1,542$2,241$2,632
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,422$3,453$4,090
Clean$2,277$3,242$3,829
Average$1,989$2,820$3,307
Rough$1,701$2,397$2,786
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,328$3,354$3,986
Clean$2,190$3,149$3,732
Average$1,913$2,739$3,224
Rough$1,636$2,328$2,715
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,878$4,167$4,962
Clean$2,707$3,912$4,646
Average$2,365$3,402$4,013
Rough$2,022$2,893$3,380
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,260$3,287$3,921
Clean$2,126$3,086$3,671
Average$1,857$2,684$3,171
Rough$1,588$2,282$2,671
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,270$3,319$3,966
Clean$2,135$3,116$3,713
Average$1,864$2,711$3,208
Rough$1,594$2,305$2,702
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,161$3,194$3,831
Clean$2,033$2,999$3,587
Average$1,775$2,608$3,099
Rough$1,518$2,218$2,610
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,180$3,213$3,849
Clean$2,050$3,016$3,604
Average$1,791$2,623$3,113
Rough$1,531$2,231$2,622
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,128$3,163$3,801
Clean$2,002$2,970$3,559
Average$1,748$2,583$3,074
Rough$1,495$2,196$2,589
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,340$3,363$3,996
Clean$2,201$3,157$3,741
Average$1,922$2,746$3,231
Rough$1,644$2,335$2,722
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,245$3,275$3,910
Clean$2,111$3,075$3,661
Average$1,844$2,674$3,162
Rough$1,577$2,274$2,664
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,489$1,903$2,162
Clean$1,401$1,787$2,024
Average$1,223$1,554$1,748
Rough$1,046$1,321$1,473
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,705$4,019$4,829
Clean$2,544$3,774$4,521
Average$2,222$3,282$3,906
Rough$1,900$2,791$3,290
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,264$3,283$3,912
Clean$2,130$3,083$3,663
Average$1,860$2,681$3,164
Rough$1,591$2,280$2,665
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,401 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,787 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Grand Vitara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,401 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,787 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,401 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,787 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges from $1,046 to $2,162, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.