1995 Suzuki Sidekick Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$522$1,112$1,413
Clean$465$991$1,263
Average$351$749$964
Rough$237$507$665
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$481$1,058$1,353
Clean$429$943$1,209
Average$324$713$923
Rough$219$482$636
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$454$1,040$1,338
Clean$404$927$1,196
Average$305$700$913
Rough$206$474$630
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$500$1,084$1,382
Clean$446$966$1,235
Average$337$730$943
Rough$227$494$650
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$481$1,058$1,353
Clean$429$943$1,209
Average$324$713$923
Rough$219$482$636
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Suzuki Sidekick on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Suzuki Sidekick with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $991 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Sidekick is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Suzuki Sidekick with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $991 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Suzuki Sidekick, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Suzuki Sidekick with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $991 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Suzuki Sidekick. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Suzuki Sidekick and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick ranges from $237 to $1,413, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Suzuki Sidekick is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.