Estimated values
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$522
|$1,112
|$1,413
|Clean
|$465
|$991
|$1,263
|Average
|$351
|$749
|$964
|Rough
|$237
|$507
|$665
Estimated values
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$481
|$1,058
|$1,353
|Clean
|$429
|$943
|$1,209
|Average
|$324
|$713
|$923
|Rough
|$219
|$482
|$636
Estimated values
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$454
|$1,040
|$1,338
|Clean
|$404
|$927
|$1,196
|Average
|$305
|$700
|$913
|Rough
|$206
|$474
|$630
Estimated values
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,084
|$1,382
|Clean
|$446
|$966
|$1,235
|Average
|$337
|$730
|$943
|Rough
|$227
|$494
|$650
Estimated values
1995 Suzuki Sidekick JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$481
|$1,058
|$1,353
|Clean
|$429
|$943
|$1,209
|Average
|$324
|$713
|$923
|Rough
|$219
|$482
|$636