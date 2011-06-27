  1. Home
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,002$1,798$2,205
Clean$897$1,609$1,978
Average$686$1,231$1,525
Rough$476$853$1,071
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$932$1,725$2,132
Clean$834$1,544$1,912
Average$639$1,181$1,474
Rough$443$819$1,035
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$912$1,701$2,106
Clean$816$1,522$1,889
Average$625$1,165$1,456
Rough$433$808$1,023
Estimated values
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$962$1,768$2,182
Clean$861$1,582$1,958
Average$659$1,211$1,509
Rough$457$839$1,060
Sell my 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $861 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,582 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges from $457 to $2,182, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.