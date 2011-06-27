Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,798
|$2,205
|Clean
|$897
|$1,609
|$1,978
|Average
|$686
|$1,231
|$1,525
|Rough
|$476
|$853
|$1,071
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,725
|$2,132
|Clean
|$834
|$1,544
|$1,912
|Average
|$639
|$1,181
|$1,474
|Rough
|$443
|$819
|$1,035
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$912
|$1,701
|$2,106
|Clean
|$816
|$1,522
|$1,889
|Average
|$625
|$1,165
|$1,456
|Rough
|$433
|$808
|$1,023
