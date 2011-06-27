Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Equator Comfort Package 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,781
|$7,265
|$8,412
|Clean
|$5,497
|$6,899
|$7,975
|Average
|$4,931
|$6,168
|$7,101
|Rough
|$4,364
|$5,437
|$6,228
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,684
|$9,714
|$11,282
|Clean
|$7,308
|$9,225
|$10,696
|Average
|$6,555
|$8,247
|$9,525
|Rough
|$5,802
|$7,269
|$8,353
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Equator Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,833
|$8,055
|$9,004
|Clean
|$6,498
|$7,650
|$8,536
|Average
|$5,828
|$6,839
|$7,601
|Rough
|$5,159
|$6,028
|$6,666
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,306
|$9,134
|$10,549
|Clean
|$6,948
|$8,674
|$10,001
|Average
|$6,232
|$7,755
|$8,906
|Rough
|$5,516
|$6,836
|$7,810
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Equator 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,953
|$7,396
|$8,512
|Clean
|$5,662
|$7,023
|$8,070
|Average
|$5,078
|$6,279
|$7,186
|Rough
|$4,495
|$5,535
|$6,302
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$8,065
|$9,251
|Clean
|$6,213
|$7,659
|$8,771
|Average
|$5,573
|$6,847
|$7,810
|Rough
|$4,932
|$6,036
|$6,849
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Equator Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,599
|$8,123
|$9,302
|Clean
|$6,275
|$7,714
|$8,819
|Average
|$5,629
|$6,896
|$7,853
|Rough
|$4,982
|$6,079
|$6,887