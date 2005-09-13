Used 2006 Dodge Stratus
Pros & Cons
- Low pricing, solid handling, large trunk.
- Unrefined drivetrains, uncomfortable backseats, subpar build and materials quality, looks positively dull next to the Charger.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2006 Dodge Stratus is n underperforming midsize sedan and coupe lost in a crowd of better-qualified vehicles. Still fair game for bargain hunters, but most shoppers should look elsewhere.
Vehicle overview
The Dodge Stratus was introduced in 1995 and shared virtually everything save its grille and taillights with the Chrysler Cirrus. The Stratus sedan was then revamped in 2001, picking up more powerful engines than its predecessor as well as crisp new styling. For 2006, Dodge's midsize Stratus is available as a sedan only as the Eclipse-based coupe model has been discontinued.
The Stratus sedan is available as a base SXT style or a sporty R/T. Typically associated with high-performance Dodge cars, the R/T moniker is mainly an appearance upgrade with ground effects and an ungainly rear spoiler. Sharper suspension tuning and a 2.7-liter V6 with 200 horsepower do back up the performance image to a degree, but the car is outclassed by better-performing sedan competitors. The leaders of the midsize sedan segment are now bigger, faster and more luxurious than ever before. Although it's nimble handling and low pricing might give it some appeal if you're on a tight budget, the 2006 Dodge Stratus falls well short of the competition in most other areas. And don't forget Dodge's own Charger, which offers a highly compelling combination of refinement, performance and value.
Dodge Stratus models
The midsize Dodge Stratus sedan is available in SXT and R/T trim levels. The SXT comes with air conditioning; power windows, mirrors and locks; cruise control; a CD player; keyless entry; and 16-inch alloy wheels. Stepping up to the R/T introduces a firmer suspension, 17-inch alloys wrapped with performance tires, leather seating and premium audio. Body-color ground effects and a rear spoiler with magnesium wings are also part of the package. A sunroof is optional on the R/T, as is a CD changer and a full-size spare tire.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Stratus SXT has a 2.4-liter inline four good for 150 hp, while the R/T version receives a 200-hp, 2.7-liter V6. Both Dodge cars come with a four-speed automatic transmission. Expect adequate, albeit noisy, acceleration with the four-cylinder engine. We recommend going with the V6, as it gets the Dodge Stratus up to speed nicely in most situations, though not with the refinement commonly associated with the top V6s found in import sedans.
Safety
Side curtain airbags are optional. Antilock brakes with traction control are standard on the R/T and optional on the SXT. The Dodge Stratus earned five stars (out of five) ratings in frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA and an "Acceptable" rating (second-highest) in IIHS frontal-offset testing. Without the optional side airbags, NHTSA gave it three stars for side-impact safety, while the IIHS gave it a "Poor" rating (the lowest).
Driving
The 2006 Dodge Stratus doesn't stand out in its segment in terms of outright performance, but the R/T sedan does provide a moderately entertaining drive with minimal body roll in the corners. Overall, the ride is not particularly composed, often transferring harshness directly to the occupant compartment.
Interior
In spite of its crisp bodylines, the Stratus doesn't have much in the way of style in the cockpit, aside from a sporty set of white-faced gauges. Build and materials quality is also lacking. Although most drivers will find adequate room up front, the rear-seat accommodations leave plenty to be desired with minimal room to spread out, mediocre cushioning and no head restraints. The Stratus boasts 16 cubic feet of trunk space.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Stratus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
It would be nice to have a deeper and longer trunk area, a telescopic stearing wheel, and electric front seats. The dashboard controls, gear shift, and emergency brake are very user friendly. The night lighting on the dash is very easy on the eyes, and not distracting. Front seating is confortable and tapered nicely. Back seats a confortable, but could use a little bit mor leg room;mainly for long drives. The vehicle handles extremely well and is very responsive. Brakes are strong. Gear shifting is nice and smooth. Noise level (outside) is very good. The ride and suspension are smooth and enjoyable. I feel we got a very well made, solidly built sedan that meets our needs.
bought this car with 25 miles on it in 2006 at the dealer. drove car daily to work with and do not hot rod it. after at around 40,000 miles i noticed oil leaking from the passenger side and it was the front crankshaft seal, i replaced it and the oil-pump thinking there a blockage somewhere . 5,000 miles later i have had to replace the seal at least 6 times knowing my engine has failed me. i am no rocket scientist but i know its my main thrust bearing is bad and the crank is rundown with at least 1/10 to 2/10 of end play. i have at lest $10,000 to owe on it and i parked it in my back yard with my 1938 ford pickup. hope this helps other hard working Americans to do something about this issue.
I bought this car with 24,000 miles on it, I was the second owner and I must say that 2 years and 55,000 miles later, I really don't have any complaints. I used to commute out of town for work (about 65 miles a day) and I have gone on many out of town and out of state trips on this car. I have not had any problems out of my stratus except for the driver side window motor has gone out. Yes the windshield does have a few spots but nothing worth complaining over. Overall I must say that I love this car and it was probably the best purchase I have made, if they still made them I'd probably get another one
This car is nice and sporty, also it is very roomy in the back and has lots of power. I would recommend this car. It has everything that any other car has except for heated seats and navigation system, but that's ok because who needs all that. I just want the speed and the look because it's a sporty car and fast. It is a woman's car for sure.
Features & Specs
|SXT 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|R/T 4dr Sedan
2.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the Dodge Stratus a good car?
Is the Dodge Stratus reliable?
Is the 2006 Dodge Stratus a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2006 Dodge Stratus?
The least-expensive 2006 Dodge Stratus is the 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,825.
Other versions include:
- SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,825
- R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,755
What are the different models of Dodge Stratus?
More about the 2006 Dodge Stratus
Used 2006 Dodge Stratus Overview
The Used 2006 Dodge Stratus is offered in the following submodels: Stratus Sedan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and R/T 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2006 Dodge Stratus?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Dodge Stratus and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 Stratus 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 Stratus.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
