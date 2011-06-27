Estimated values
2002 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,615
|$3,731
|$4,359
|Clean
|$2,324
|$3,322
|$3,878
|Average
|$1,741
|$2,505
|$2,917
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,688
|$1,956
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,800
|$4,066
|$4,775
|Clean
|$2,488
|$3,620
|$4,249
|Average
|$1,865
|$2,730
|$3,196
|Rough
|$1,241
|$1,839
|$2,143
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,506
|$3,943
|$4,744
|Clean
|$2,227
|$3,511
|$4,221
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,648
|$3,175
|Rough
|$1,111
|$1,784
|$2,129
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,988
|$3,238
|$3,933
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,884
|$3,500
|Average
|$1,324
|$2,174
|$2,632
|Rough
|$881
|$1,465
|$1,765