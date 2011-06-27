Estimated values
2019 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,025
|$24,589
|$25,290
|Clean
|$23,648
|$24,196
|$24,873
|Average
|$22,896
|$23,409
|$24,038
|Rough
|$22,143
|$22,623
|$23,204
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,115
|$23,828
|$24,711
|Clean
|$22,753
|$23,447
|$24,303
|Average
|$22,029
|$22,685
|$23,488
|Rough
|$21,305
|$21,923
|$22,672
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 86 GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,892
|$25,574
|$26,419
|Clean
|$24,502
|$25,165
|$25,984
|Average
|$23,722
|$24,347
|$25,112
|Rough
|$22,943
|$23,529
|$24,240
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 86 GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,376
|$26,099
|$26,995
|Clean
|$24,979
|$25,682
|$26,549
|Average
|$24,184
|$24,847
|$25,658
|Rough
|$23,389
|$24,012
|$24,768
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 86 TRD SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,995
|$28,549
|$29,238
|Clean
|$27,556
|$28,092
|$28,756
|Average
|$26,680
|$27,179
|$27,791
|Rough
|$25,803
|$26,266
|$26,826