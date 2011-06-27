  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,095$1,943$2,381
Clean$983$1,743$2,140
Average$758$1,342$1,658
Rough$532$942$1,176
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus SE 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,118$1,968$2,407
Clean$1,003$1,765$2,164
Average$774$1,360$1,676
Rough$544$955$1,189
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,017$1,856$2,290
Clean$913$1,664$2,059
Average$704$1,282$1,595
Rough$495$900$1,131
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,046$1,888$2,323
Clean$938$1,693$2,088
Average$723$1,305$1,618
Rough$508$916$1,148
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,037$1,903$2,351
Clean$930$1,707$2,113
Average$717$1,315$1,637
Rough$504$923$1,161
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,064$1,930$2,379
Clean$955$1,731$2,138
Average$736$1,334$1,657
Rough$517$936$1,175
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,046$1,888$2,323
Clean$938$1,693$2,088
Average$723$1,305$1,618
Rough$508$916$1,148
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$1,919$2,355
Clean$963$1,721$2,117
Average$743$1,326$1,640
Rough$522$931$1,163
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,114$1,969$2,411
Clean$999$1,766$2,167
Average$770$1,361$1,679
Rough$541$955$1,191
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,041$1,882$2,318
Clean$934$1,688$2,083
Average$720$1,300$1,614
Rough$506$913$1,145
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus SE 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,093$1,940$2,378
Clean$981$1,741$2,137
Average$756$1,341$1,656
Rough$531$941$1,174
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,069$1,914$2,351
Clean$959$1,717$2,113
Average$739$1,323$1,637
Rough$520$928$1,161
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $934 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,688 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges from $506 to $2,318, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.