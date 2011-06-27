Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,095
|$1,943
|$2,381
|Clean
|$983
|$1,743
|$2,140
|Average
|$758
|$1,342
|$1,658
|Rough
|$532
|$942
|$1,176
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus SE 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,968
|$2,407
|Clean
|$1,003
|$1,765
|$2,164
|Average
|$774
|$1,360
|$1,676
|Rough
|$544
|$955
|$1,189
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,017
|$1,856
|$2,290
|Clean
|$913
|$1,664
|$2,059
|Average
|$704
|$1,282
|$1,595
|Rough
|$495
|$900
|$1,131
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,888
|$2,323
|Clean
|$938
|$1,693
|$2,088
|Average
|$723
|$1,305
|$1,618
|Rough
|$508
|$916
|$1,148
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,903
|$2,351
|Clean
|$930
|$1,707
|$2,113
|Average
|$717
|$1,315
|$1,637
|Rough
|$504
|$923
|$1,161
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,930
|$2,379
|Clean
|$955
|$1,731
|$2,138
|Average
|$736
|$1,334
|$1,657
|Rough
|$517
|$936
|$1,175
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,888
|$2,323
|Clean
|$938
|$1,693
|$2,088
|Average
|$723
|$1,305
|$1,618
|Rough
|$508
|$916
|$1,148
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$1,919
|$2,355
|Clean
|$963
|$1,721
|$2,117
|Average
|$743
|$1,326
|$1,640
|Rough
|$522
|$931
|$1,163
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,114
|$1,969
|$2,411
|Clean
|$999
|$1,766
|$2,167
|Average
|$770
|$1,361
|$1,679
|Rough
|$541
|$955
|$1,191
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,882
|$2,318
|Clean
|$934
|$1,688
|$2,083
|Average
|$720
|$1,300
|$1,614
|Rough
|$506
|$913
|$1,145
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus SE 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,940
|$2,378
|Clean
|$981
|$1,741
|$2,137
|Average
|$756
|$1,341
|$1,656
|Rough
|$531
|$941
|$1,174
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,069
|$1,914
|$2,351
|Clean
|$959
|$1,717
|$2,113
|Average
|$739
|$1,323
|$1,637
|Rough
|$520
|$928
|$1,161