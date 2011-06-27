Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Swift GA 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$795
|$1,696
|$2,167
|Clean
|$700
|$1,498
|$1,919
|Average
|$512
|$1,103
|$1,423
|Rough
|$323
|$708
|$926
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Swift GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$830
|$1,743
|$2,218
|Clean
|$731
|$1,540
|$1,964
|Average
|$534
|$1,133
|$1,457
|Rough
|$337
|$727
|$949