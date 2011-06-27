Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Vitara 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,286
|$2,210
|$2,697
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,992
|$2,433
|Average
|$908
|$1,557
|$1,907
|Rough
|$657
|$1,122
|$1,380
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Vitara 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$2,169
|$2,655
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,956
|$2,395
|Average
|$882
|$1,528
|$1,877
|Rough
|$638
|$1,101
|$1,359
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Vitara Rwd 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,203
|$2,120
|$2,604
|Clean
|$1,085
|$1,911
|$2,349
|Average
|$850
|$1,494
|$1,841
|Rough
|$614
|$1,077
|$1,332
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Vitara Rwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,194
|$2,648
|Clean
|$1,201
|$1,978
|$2,389
|Average
|$940
|$1,546
|$1,872
|Rough
|$680
|$1,114
|$1,355