  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Esteem
  4. Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Suzuki Esteem Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,159$2,146$2,674
Clean$1,025$1,903$2,373
Average$757$1,416$1,771
Rough$489$929$1,169
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,179$2,169$2,698
Clean$1,043$1,923$2,394
Average$770$1,431$1,787
Rough$497$939$1,179
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,100$2,078$2,602
Clean$973$1,842$2,309
Average$718$1,371$1,723
Rough$464$899$1,137
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,162$2,149$2,678
Clean$1,028$1,905$2,377
Average$759$1,418$1,774
Rough$490$930$1,171
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$2,180$2,710
Clean$1,050$1,933$2,405
Average$776$1,438$1,795
Rough$501$944$1,185
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon w/Cruise (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,185$2,175$2,706
Clean$1,048$1,929$2,402
Average$774$1,435$1,792
Rough$500$942$1,183
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon w/Cruise (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$2,138$2,666
Clean$1,019$1,895$2,366
Average$752$1,410$1,766
Rough$486$925$1,165
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,128$2,111$2,637
Clean$998$1,872$2,340
Average$737$1,393$1,746
Rough$476$914$1,152
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan w/Cruise (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,135$2,118$2,645
Clean$1,004$1,878$2,347
Average$741$1,397$1,752
Rough$479$917$1,156
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan w/Cruise (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,169$2,157$2,687
Clean$1,034$1,913$2,384
Average$764$1,423$1,779
Rough$493$934$1,174
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$2,138$2,666
Clean$1,019$1,895$2,366
Average$752$1,410$1,766
Rough$486$925$1,165
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,118$2,099$2,624
Clean$989$1,861$2,329
Average$730$1,384$1,738
Rough$472$908$1,147
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,210$2,205$2,737
Clean$1,070$1,955$2,429
Average$790$1,455$1,813
Rough$510$954$1,196
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,135$2,118$2,645
Clean$1,004$1,878$2,347
Average$741$1,397$1,752
Rough$479$917$1,156
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,145$2,131$2,658
Clean$1,013$1,889$2,358
Average$748$1,406$1,760
Rough$483$922$1,162
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,192$2,184$2,715
Clean$1,054$1,936$2,409
Average$778$1,441$1,798
Rough$503$945$1,187
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,217$2,212$2,744
Clean$1,077$1,961$2,435
Average$795$1,459$1,817
Rough$513$957$1,199
Sell my 2001 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Suzuki Esteem on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki Esteem with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,004 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,878 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Esteem is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki Esteem with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,004 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,878 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Suzuki Esteem, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki Esteem with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,004 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,878 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Suzuki Esteem. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Suzuki Esteem and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Suzuki Esteem ranges from $479 to $2,645, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Suzuki Esteem is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.