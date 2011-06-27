Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$2,146
|$2,674
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,903
|$2,373
|Average
|$757
|$1,416
|$1,771
|Rough
|$489
|$929
|$1,169
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$2,169
|$2,698
|Clean
|$1,043
|$1,923
|$2,394
|Average
|$770
|$1,431
|$1,787
|Rough
|$497
|$939
|$1,179
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$2,078
|$2,602
|Clean
|$973
|$1,842
|$2,309
|Average
|$718
|$1,371
|$1,723
|Rough
|$464
|$899
|$1,137
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$2,149
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,905
|$2,377
|Average
|$759
|$1,418
|$1,774
|Rough
|$490
|$930
|$1,171
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$2,180
|$2,710
|Clean
|$1,050
|$1,933
|$2,405
|Average
|$776
|$1,438
|$1,795
|Rough
|$501
|$944
|$1,185
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon w/Cruise (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,185
|$2,175
|$2,706
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,929
|$2,402
|Average
|$774
|$1,435
|$1,792
|Rough
|$500
|$942
|$1,183
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon w/Cruise (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$2,138
|$2,666
|Clean
|$1,019
|$1,895
|$2,366
|Average
|$752
|$1,410
|$1,766
|Rough
|$486
|$925
|$1,165
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,128
|$2,111
|$2,637
|Clean
|$998
|$1,872
|$2,340
|Average
|$737
|$1,393
|$1,746
|Rough
|$476
|$914
|$1,152
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan w/Cruise (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$2,118
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,878
|$2,347
|Average
|$741
|$1,397
|$1,752
|Rough
|$479
|$917
|$1,156
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan w/Cruise (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$2,157
|$2,687
|Clean
|$1,034
|$1,913
|$2,384
|Average
|$764
|$1,423
|$1,779
|Rough
|$493
|$934
|$1,174
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$2,138
|$2,666
|Clean
|$1,019
|$1,895
|$2,366
|Average
|$752
|$1,410
|$1,766
|Rough
|$486
|$925
|$1,165
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$2,099
|$2,624
|Clean
|$989
|$1,861
|$2,329
|Average
|$730
|$1,384
|$1,738
|Rough
|$472
|$908
|$1,147
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$2,205
|$2,737
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,955
|$2,429
|Average
|$790
|$1,455
|$1,813
|Rough
|$510
|$954
|$1,196
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$2,118
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,878
|$2,347
|Average
|$741
|$1,397
|$1,752
|Rough
|$479
|$917
|$1,156
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$2,131
|$2,658
|Clean
|$1,013
|$1,889
|$2,358
|Average
|$748
|$1,406
|$1,760
|Rough
|$483
|$922
|$1,162
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$2,184
|$2,715
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,936
|$2,409
|Average
|$778
|$1,441
|$1,798
|Rough
|$503
|$945
|$1,187
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$2,212
|$2,744
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,961
|$2,435
|Average
|$795
|$1,459
|$1,817
|Rough
|$513
|$957
|$1,199