Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$1,881
|$2,251
|Clean
|$1,092
|$1,720
|$2,060
|Average
|$882
|$1,399
|$1,679
|Rough
|$671
|$1,078
|$1,297
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,559
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,419
|$2,341
|$2,839
|Average
|$1,145
|$1,904
|$2,313
|Rough
|$871
|$1,467
|$1,787
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,775
|$2,702
|$3,205
|Clean
|$1,618
|$2,471
|$2,934
|Average
|$1,306
|$2,010
|$2,390
|Rough
|$994
|$1,549
|$1,847
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,614
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,391
|$2,860
|Average
|$1,228
|$1,944
|$2,330
|Rough
|$934
|$1,498
|$1,800
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,618
|$2,464
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,475
|$2,254
|$2,675
|Average
|$1,191
|$1,833
|$2,179
|Rough
|$906
|$1,412
|$1,684
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,784
|$2,711
|$3,214
|Clean
|$1,627
|$2,479
|$2,942
|Average
|$1,313
|$2,016
|$2,397
|Rough
|$999
|$1,554
|$1,852
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,815
|$2,741
|$3,243
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,507
|$2,968
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,039
|$2,419
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,571
|$1,869
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,743
|$2,672
|$3,175
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,443
|$2,906
|Average
|$1,282
|$1,987
|$2,367
|Rough
|$976
|$1,531
|$1,829
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,734
|$2,663
|$3,166
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,435
|$2,898
|Average
|$1,276
|$1,981
|$2,361
|Rough
|$971
|$1,526
|$1,824
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,597
|$3,111
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,376
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,213
|$1,932
|$2,320
|Rough
|$923
|$1,489
|$1,792