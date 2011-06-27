  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Forenza
  4. Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Suzuki Forenza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,198$1,881$2,251
Clean$1,092$1,720$2,060
Average$882$1,399$1,679
Rough$671$1,078$1,297
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,559$3,102
Clean$1,419$2,341$2,839
Average$1,145$1,904$2,313
Rough$871$1,467$1,787
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,775$2,702$3,205
Clean$1,618$2,471$2,934
Average$1,306$2,010$2,390
Rough$994$1,549$1,847
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,669$2,614$3,125
Clean$1,522$2,391$2,860
Average$1,228$1,944$2,330
Rough$934$1,498$1,800
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,618$2,464$2,923
Clean$1,475$2,254$2,675
Average$1,191$1,833$2,179
Rough$906$1,412$1,684
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,784$2,711$3,214
Clean$1,627$2,479$2,942
Average$1,313$2,016$2,397
Rough$999$1,554$1,852
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,815$2,741$3,243
Clean$1,655$2,507$2,968
Average$1,335$2,039$2,419
Rough$1,016$1,571$1,869
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,743$2,672$3,175
Clean$1,589$2,443$2,906
Average$1,282$1,987$2,367
Rough$976$1,531$1,829
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,734$2,663$3,166
Clean$1,581$2,435$2,898
Average$1,276$1,981$2,361
Rough$971$1,526$1,824
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,597$3,111
Clean$1,504$2,376$2,847
Average$1,213$1,932$2,320
Rough$923$1,489$1,792
Sell my 2008 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Suzuki Forenza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,092 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,720 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Forenza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,092 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,720 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Suzuki Forenza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,092 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,720 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Suzuki Forenza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Suzuki Forenza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Suzuki Forenza ranges from $671 to $2,251, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Suzuki Forenza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.