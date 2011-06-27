Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,406
|$3,745
|$4,480
|Clean
|$2,123
|$3,312
|$3,962
|Average
|$1,557
|$2,446
|$2,925
|Rough
|$990
|$1,579
|$1,889
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$2,674
|$3,106
|Clean
|$1,670
|$2,365
|$2,747
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,746
|$2,028
|Rough
|$779
|$1,127
|$1,309
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$3,303
|$3,993
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,921
|$3,531
|Average
|$1,322
|$2,157
|$2,607
|Rough
|$841
|$1,393
|$1,683
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,524
|$3,728
|$4,391
|Clean
|$2,227
|$3,297
|$3,883
|Average
|$1,633
|$2,435
|$2,867
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,572
|$1,851
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,916
|$4,324
|$5,100
|Clean
|$2,573
|$3,824
|$4,510
|Average
|$1,887
|$2,824
|$3,330
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,823
|$2,150
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,849
|$3,385
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,519
|$2,993
|Average
|$1,212
|$1,860
|$2,210
|Rough
|$771
|$1,201
|$1,427
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$3,037
|$3,616
|Clean
|$1,750
|$2,686
|$3,198
|Average
|$1,283
|$1,983
|$2,361
|Rough
|$817
|$1,281
|$1,524
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Convertible (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,620
|$4,307
|Clean
|$2,092
|$3,201
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,364
|$2,812
|Rough
|$976
|$1,526
|$1,815