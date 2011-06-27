Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,248
|$5,652
|$6,425
|Clean
|$3,869
|$5,154
|$5,858
|Average
|$3,110
|$4,159
|$4,724
|Rough
|$2,352
|$3,164
|$3,591
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,750
|$4,991
|$5,675
|Clean
|$3,415
|$4,551
|$5,174
|Average
|$2,746
|$3,672
|$4,172
|Rough
|$2,076
|$2,793
|$3,171
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,409
|$5,768
|$6,517
|Clean
|$4,016
|$5,260
|$5,942
|Average
|$3,228
|$4,244
|$4,792
|Rough
|$2,441
|$3,229
|$3,642
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,855
|$4,803
|$5,329
|Clean
|$3,511
|$4,380
|$4,859
|Average
|$2,823
|$3,534
|$3,918
|Rough
|$2,134
|$2,689
|$2,978
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,629
|$2,720
|$2,778
|Clean
|$2,394
|$2,480
|$2,533
|Average
|$1,925
|$2,001
|$2,043
|Rough
|$1,455
|$1,522
|$1,552
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,268
|$5,529
|$6,225
|Clean
|$3,887
|$5,042
|$5,676
|Average
|$3,125
|$4,069
|$4,577
|Rough
|$2,362
|$3,095
|$3,479
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,540
|$7,284
|$8,246
|Clean
|$5,045
|$6,642
|$7,518
|Average
|$4,056
|$5,360
|$6,063
|Rough
|$3,066
|$4,077
|$4,608
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,459
|$5,625
|$6,271
|Clean
|$4,061
|$5,130
|$5,717
|Average
|$3,265
|$4,139
|$4,611
|Rough
|$2,468
|$3,149
|$3,504
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,085
|$5,679
|$6,555
|Clean
|$3,720
|$5,179
|$5,976
|Average
|$2,991
|$4,179
|$4,820
|Rough
|$2,261
|$3,179
|$3,663
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,672
|$6,130
|$6,933
|Clean
|$4,255
|$5,590
|$6,321
|Average
|$3,421
|$4,511
|$5,098
|Rough
|$2,586
|$3,431
|$3,874
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,874
|$5,202
|$5,933
|Clean
|$3,528
|$4,744
|$5,409
|Average
|$2,836
|$3,828
|$4,362
|Rough
|$2,144
|$2,912
|$3,315