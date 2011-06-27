  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,248$5,652$6,425
Clean$3,869$5,154$5,858
Average$3,110$4,159$4,724
Rough$2,352$3,164$3,591
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,750$4,991$5,675
Clean$3,415$4,551$5,174
Average$2,746$3,672$4,172
Rough$2,076$2,793$3,171
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,409$5,768$6,517
Clean$4,016$5,260$5,942
Average$3,228$4,244$4,792
Rough$2,441$3,229$3,642
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,855$4,803$5,329
Clean$3,511$4,380$4,859
Average$2,823$3,534$3,918
Rough$2,134$2,689$2,978
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,629$2,720$2,778
Clean$2,394$2,480$2,533
Average$1,925$2,001$2,043
Rough$1,455$1,522$1,552
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,268$5,529$6,225
Clean$3,887$5,042$5,676
Average$3,125$4,069$4,577
Rough$2,362$3,095$3,479
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,540$7,284$8,246
Clean$5,045$6,642$7,518
Average$4,056$5,360$6,063
Rough$3,066$4,077$4,608
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,459$5,625$6,271
Clean$4,061$5,130$5,717
Average$3,265$4,139$4,611
Rough$2,468$3,149$3,504
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,085$5,679$6,555
Clean$3,720$5,179$5,976
Average$2,991$4,179$4,820
Rough$2,261$3,179$3,663
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,672$6,130$6,933
Clean$4,255$5,590$6,321
Average$3,421$4,511$5,098
Rough$2,586$3,431$3,874
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,874$5,202$5,933
Clean$3,528$4,744$5,409
Average$2,836$3,828$4,362
Rough$2,144$2,912$3,315
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Toyota Camry Solara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,415 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,551 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry Solara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,415 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,551 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Toyota Camry Solara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,415 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,551 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara ranges from $2,076 to $5,675, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.