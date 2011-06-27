Estimated values
2020 Toyota 86 GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,036
|$30,031
|$31,256
|Clean
|$28,702
|$29,679
|$30,879
|Average
|$28,032
|$28,974
|$30,125
|Rough
|$27,363
|$28,269
|$29,371
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,266
|$27,259
|$28,481
|Clean
|$25,963
|$26,939
|$28,138
|Average
|$25,357
|$26,299
|$27,450
|Rough
|$24,752
|$25,659
|$26,763
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,451
|$30,446
|$31,671
|Clean
|$29,111
|$30,088
|$31,289
|Average
|$28,432
|$29,374
|$30,525
|Rough
|$27,753
|$28,659
|$29,760
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 86 GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,747
|$29,742
|$30,966
|Clean
|$28,416
|$29,393
|$30,593
|Average
|$27,753
|$28,695
|$29,846
|Rough
|$27,090
|$27,996
|$29,098
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,706
|$29,701
|$30,925
|Clean
|$28,375
|$29,352
|$30,552
|Average
|$27,713
|$28,655
|$29,806
|Rough
|$27,051
|$27,958
|$29,060
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,933
|$27,927
|$29,151
|Clean
|$26,623
|$27,600
|$28,799
|Average
|$26,002
|$26,944
|$28,096
|Rough
|$25,381
|$26,288
|$27,392