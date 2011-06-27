Estimated values
1992 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,237
|$1,504
|Clean
|$632
|$1,109
|$1,353
|Average
|$485
|$852
|$1,050
|Rough
|$339
|$595
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$693
|$1,387
|$1,739
|Clean
|$621
|$1,243
|$1,564
|Average
|$477
|$955
|$1,213
|Rough
|$333
|$668
|$863
Estimated values
1992 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$773
|$1,382
|$1,689
|Clean
|$693
|$1,239
|$1,519
|Average
|$532
|$952
|$1,179
|Rough
|$371
|$665
|$838
Estimated values
1992 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$677
|$1,233
|$1,514
|Clean
|$607
|$1,105
|$1,362
|Average
|$466
|$849
|$1,056
|Rough
|$325
|$594
|$751