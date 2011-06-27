Estimated values
2007 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,579
|$3,108
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,389
|$2,874
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,009
|$2,407
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,629
|$1,939
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,639
|$3,200
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,444
|$2,959
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,056
|$2,478
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,667
|$1,996
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Rally Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,612
|$2,625
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,431
|$2,946
|Average
|$1,262
|$2,045
|$2,467
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,658
|$1,988
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,639
|$3,200
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,444
|$2,959
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,056
|$2,478
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,667
|$1,996
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,574
|$3,133
|Clean
|$1,449
|$2,384
|$2,898
|Average
|$1,223
|$2,005
|$2,426
|Rough
|$997
|$1,626
|$1,955
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,590
|$3,149
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,399
|$2,913
|Average
|$1,235
|$2,017
|$2,439
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,636
|$1,965
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,623
|$3,184
|Clean
|$1,493
|$2,429
|$2,944
|Average
|$1,260
|$2,043
|$2,465
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,657
|$1,986
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Rally Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,656
|$2,669
|$3,232
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,473
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,296
|$2,080
|$2,503
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,686
|$2,016