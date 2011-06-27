  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,378$4,776$6,009
Clean$3,183$4,504$5,645
Average$2,794$3,960$4,915
Rough$2,405$3,416$4,185
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,568$4,958$6,186
Clean$3,363$4,675$5,811
Average$2,952$4,111$5,060
Rough$2,540$3,546$4,309
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,489$4,882$6,113
Clean$3,288$4,604$5,742
Average$2,886$4,048$5,000
Rough$2,484$3,492$4,258
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,887$5,612$7,128
Clean$3,663$5,292$6,696
Average$3,215$4,653$5,830
Rough$2,767$4,014$4,965
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 LE Popular Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,448$4,842$6,075
Clean$3,250$4,567$5,706
Average$2,852$4,015$4,968
Rough$2,455$3,464$4,231
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,694$5,056$6,264
Clean$3,481$4,769$5,884
Average$3,056$4,193$5,124
Rough$2,630$3,617$4,363
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,503$4,906$6,147
Clean$3,301$4,626$5,774
Average$2,897$4,068$5,027
Rough$2,493$3,509$4,281
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,441$4,912$6,208
Clean$3,242$4,632$5,831
Average$2,846$4,073$5,077
Rough$2,449$3,514$4,324
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Suzuki SX4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,242 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,632 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki SX4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,242 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,632 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Suzuki SX4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,242 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,632 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Suzuki SX4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Suzuki SX4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Suzuki SX4 ranges from $2,449 to $6,208, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Suzuki SX4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.