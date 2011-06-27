Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,378
|$4,776
|$6,009
|Clean
|$3,183
|$4,504
|$5,645
|Average
|$2,794
|$3,960
|$4,915
|Rough
|$2,405
|$3,416
|$4,185
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,568
|$4,958
|$6,186
|Clean
|$3,363
|$4,675
|$5,811
|Average
|$2,952
|$4,111
|$5,060
|Rough
|$2,540
|$3,546
|$4,309
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,489
|$4,882
|$6,113
|Clean
|$3,288
|$4,604
|$5,742
|Average
|$2,886
|$4,048
|$5,000
|Rough
|$2,484
|$3,492
|$4,258
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,887
|$5,612
|$7,128
|Clean
|$3,663
|$5,292
|$6,696
|Average
|$3,215
|$4,653
|$5,830
|Rough
|$2,767
|$4,014
|$4,965
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 LE Popular Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,448
|$4,842
|$6,075
|Clean
|$3,250
|$4,567
|$5,706
|Average
|$2,852
|$4,015
|$4,968
|Rough
|$2,455
|$3,464
|$4,231
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,694
|$5,056
|$6,264
|Clean
|$3,481
|$4,769
|$5,884
|Average
|$3,056
|$4,193
|$5,124
|Rough
|$2,630
|$3,617
|$4,363
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,503
|$4,906
|$6,147
|Clean
|$3,301
|$4,626
|$5,774
|Average
|$2,897
|$4,068
|$5,027
|Rough
|$2,493
|$3,509
|$4,281
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,441
|$4,912
|$6,208
|Clean
|$3,242
|$4,632
|$5,831
|Average
|$2,846
|$4,073
|$5,077
|Rough
|$2,449
|$3,514
|$4,324