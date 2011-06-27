Estimated values
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$3,259
|$4,012
|Clean
|$1,865
|$3,099
|$3,800
|Average
|$1,675
|$2,780
|$3,376
|Rough
|$1,485
|$2,461
|$2,952
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,848
|$3,025
|$3,710
|Clean
|$1,758
|$2,877
|$3,513
|Average
|$1,579
|$2,581
|$3,121
|Rough
|$1,399
|$2,284
|$2,729
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,881
|$3,569
|Clean
|$1,611
|$2,740
|$3,380
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,458
|$3,003
|Rough
|$1,282
|$2,176
|$2,626