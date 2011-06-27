Estimated values
2015 Dodge Dart GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,715
|$9,676
|$11,702
|Clean
|$7,364
|$9,245
|$11,147
|Average
|$6,661
|$8,383
|$10,038
|Rough
|$5,959
|$7,520
|$8,928
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Dart Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,041
|$10,008
|$12,044
|Clean
|$7,675
|$9,562
|$11,473
|Average
|$6,943
|$8,670
|$10,331
|Rough
|$6,210
|$7,778
|$9,189
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,355
|$8,077
|$9,851
|Clean
|$6,066
|$7,717
|$9,384
|Average
|$5,487
|$6,997
|$8,450
|Rough
|$4,908
|$6,277
|$7,516
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Dart SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,697
|$7,257
|$8,861
|Clean
|$5,437
|$6,933
|$8,441
|Average
|$4,919
|$6,286
|$7,601
|Rough
|$4,400
|$5,640
|$6,761
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Dart Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,287
|$8,122
|$10,005
|Clean
|$6,001
|$7,760
|$9,531
|Average
|$5,428
|$7,036
|$8,582
|Rough
|$4,856
|$6,312
|$7,634