Used 2016 Dodge Dart
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior and backseat for a small sedan
- the excellent optional touchscreen interface is quick and easy to use
- responsive steering and handling makes the Dart relatively fun to drive.
- Sluggish acceleration with the base engine
- shifting from Aero model's automated transmission can be slow and unrefined
- front seats are oddly contoured and mounted too high
- thick rear pillars and a high trunklid inhibit rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Dodge Dart is an affordable sedan to check out if you are seeking something with personality. It's got a sporty look, and it's relatively fun to drive around turns. But read more to learn how the Dart stacks up against other small sedans.
Vehicle overview
The Dodge Dart debuted for the 2013 model year and heads into 2016 without much changing. As such, the car's virtues are pretty much the same. The good news is that there are still some appealing aspects to Dodge's small sedan. It's roomier on the inside than you'd expect, with a surprising amount of rear legroom for taller passengers. The available Uconnect touchscreen interface is attractive, functional and more user-friendly than most other setups in this class. Handling is impressive, too, particularly on the performance-oriented GT trim. It's nice to see that there's some spirit backing up the Dart's sporty styling.
The 2016 Dodge Dart's tidy styling helps it make a good first impression.
It's a bit unfortunate, then, that the same can't be said of the Dart's engine performance. On paper, the base engine makes an impressive amount of power, but in reality a base Dart is one of the slowest cars in its class. The smaller, turbocharged engine in the Aero is peppier but is marred by an automated-clutch transmission that is slow to shift and causes the car to lurch at low speeds. The 2.4-liter engine that tops the range is more in line with the performance of other cars in the class, but EPA-estimated fuel economy is mediocre. And while the sport suspension gives the GT a handling advantage over the rest of the lineup, it comes at the cost of a suspension setup we will generously describe as harsh.
Given the Dart's shortcomings, it makes sense to consider its competition. If a fun-to-drive nature is what you're after, the 2016 Mazda 3 stands out for its vice-free handling and snappy acceleration. For value, it's hard to top the 2016 Kia Forte, which is feature-rich and has a roomy interior. The fully redesigned 2016 Honda Civic will be worth checking out, and you might even consider the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, which boasts strong turbocharged engines and a big backseat of its own. Overall, the 2016 Dodge Dart might have attractive styling and a few good features to praise, but it doesn't do enough otherwise to truly distinguish itself.
Dodge Dart models
The 2016 Dodge Dart is a five-passenger compact sedan available in six trim levels: SE, Turbo, Aero, SXT, GT and Limited.
The base SE comes sparsely equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
You'll need to pick the SE's optional Convenience package to get underbody aerodynamic enhancements, active grille shutters, power mirrors and locks, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, steering-wheel audio controls, a USB port and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. The optional SE Rallye package includes 17-inch black aluminum wheels, a rear stabilizer bar and special exterior appointments.
The Turbo is essentially the same equipment as the SE with the Convenience package, but it adds the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine paired exclusively to a manual transmission.
The fuel-economy-themed Aero also comes with the 1.4-liter engine, 16-inch aluminum wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires, a bright grille, automatic headlights, LED taillights, a rearview camera, an upgraded instrument panel, a 7-inch instrument panel display, a six-speaker sound system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface with Uconnect, satellite radio and the Convenience package options.
The Dart's available 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is one of the best in this class.
The SXT builds upon the SE, getting many of the Convenience package features as standard (the USB port, active grille shutters and underbody enhancements are not included). It also includes 16-inch aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, upgraded cloth upholstery and interior trim, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a sliding front armrest, a rear seat armrest with cupholder and a six-speaker sound system.
The SXT is eligible for several options packages. The Uconnect Touchscreen package adds an upgraded instrument panel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, satellite radio and a rearview camera. The Sun/Sound package adds the same equipment as the Touchscreen package along with a sunroof and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. The Cold Weather package adds remote start, power heated mirrors and heated front seats. The Rallye and California Appearance packages differ only in badging, and both add 17-inch black aluminum wheels, active grille shutters, underbody dynamic enhancements, special exterior and interior design elements, dual exhaust tips, foglights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob. The Blacktop package adds 18-inch black aluminum wheels, foglights and side mirrors with unique black trim.
The Dart GT includes the SXT's equipment along with the Cold Weather package and the Aero's aerodynamic enhancements. It also gets 18-inch wheels, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, a sporty suspension calibration, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and LED interior lighting. Versions of the Blacktop package and the Sun/Sound package are both available for the GT. A GT Sport model is also available, which is essentially the same equipment as the GT but it became available at dealers later in the model year.
The Dart Limited has all the GT's equipment but reverts to 17-inch wheels and the standard suspension tune. It also comes with remote ignition, a sunroof, a navigation system (optional on all other trims but the SE), perforated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob and chrome exterior trim.
The Limited, GT and GT Sport can be equipped with the Technology package (also referred to as the Premium package), which adds xenon headlights, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system and a rear cross-traffic alert system.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Three engines are available for the 2016 Dodge Dart. The base SE model comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Dart with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds, a slow time for a compact sedan in this price range. An automatic-equipped car would be even slower. The EPA rates the manual version at 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway), while the automatic rates 27 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway).
The 2016 Dart offers a manual transmission with all three of its engines, which is almost unheard of in this segment.
Standard on the Aero and Turbo models is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automated-clutch transmission (it operates like an automatic) is optional on the Aero. In Edmunds testing, a Dart with the turbo engine and manual transmission hit 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is average for the segment. The automated manual transmission added 0.3 second to that time. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 32 combined (28/41) with the conventional manual, while the automated manual is rated 1 mpg less on the highway.
Standard on the SXT, GT and Limited is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 184 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the SXT and GT, while a six-speed automatic transmission is optional on these trims and standard on the Limited. During Edmunds testing, a Dart GT with the automatic did the 0-60 sprint in 8.4 seconds. EPA estimates for the SXT and Limited are underwhelming for the small car segment, however, at 27 mpg combined (23 city/35 highway) with the automatic; the manual is the same apart from having a 22 mpg city rating. Ratings for the Dart GT are 27 mpg combined (23/33) for the manual and 26 combined (22/31) for the automatic.
Safety
Every 2016 Dodge Dart comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is available on all but the base SE trim. The optional Technology package on the GT and Limited includes rear parking sensors, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.
In government crash testing, the Dart earned the highest possible rating of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Dart a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset impact test, the Dart earned an "Acceptable" rating (second highest on a scale of four). Its seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Dart Limited came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, putting it among the best in the segment. A Dart GT performed the same feat in an impressively short 116 feet. A Dart Aero equipped with low-rolling-resistance tires, however, took 134 feet, which is 12 feet longer than average.
Driving
The 2016 Dodge Dart has responsive handling and well-weighted steering, and overall, it goes around turns with confidence. Almost all trim levels also offer a comfortable ride, making it a good candidate for road trips. The exception to all this is the Dart GT. It handles more crisply than other Darts, but the degradation in ride quality (the GT gets pretty shaky over rough pavement) isn't worth the minimal handling improvement in our opinion.
The 2016 Dart looks the part of a sporty small sedan, but its engines aren't always up to the task.
None of the Dart's three available engines are standouts. The Dart's base 2.0-liter engine doesn't really have enough guts for a car this size. Acceleration is passable with the manual transmission, but the optional six-speed automatic slows the car down significantly. The turbocharged 1.4-liter engine achieves better fuel economy and provides punchier performance, but it gets noisy during hard acceleration. In addition, the automated manual transmission that most buyers choose is slow to respond to gas pedal inputs and exhibits harsh upshifts at low speeds. The best pick is the 2.4-liter engine. You don't get optimal fuel economy with it, but it nevertheless feels considerably more lively in real-world driving situations, making highway merging and passing maneuvers significantly easier.
Interior
The 2016 Dodge Dart makes a nice first impression, with padded surfaces, dash stitching and available flares of colorful trim. Build quality isn't exactly up to that of the segment leaders, though. We highly recommend springing for the available 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, which you can get with or without a navigation system. It features straightforward menus, large on-screen buttons and an accompanying knob that makes whipping through iPod menus a breeze. Processing times are quick, too, and if you need to enter a destination on the move, the voice control works surprisingly well. In Darts without this interface, the standard stereo head unit clumsily plugs into the same spot, reinforcing the notion that you missed out on something better.
The available digital instrument display gives the 2016 Dart a high-tech vibe from the driver seat.
There's good space for occupants up front, but the Dart's front seats are oddly shaped and feel as if they're mounted too high. As a result, longer-legged drivers may find they can't lower the seat-bottom cushion enough for optimum comfort. In addition, the steering wheel has a limited range of tilt adjustment, so you may find you can't position that low enough either.
Meanwhile, the backseat offers plenty of legroom for adults, though 6-footers may run short on headroom. Trunk capacity is 13.1 cubic feet, an average number in this class.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Dart
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Dodge Dart.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- engine
- acceleration
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
- sound system
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- brakes
- spaciousness
- technology
- climate control
- ride quality
- oil
- interior
- transmission
- warranty
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- appearance
- visibility
- seats
- dashboard
- lights
- road noise
- wheels & tires
- doors
- cup holders
- electrical system
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
The dart has got to be the most underrated car I have ever driven. It performs MUCH better than cars that are supposedly ranked much higher. Every single problem I've read in reviews has been driver related. For instance, the seat is not "too high", it is not fixed and has a very wide range of movement. It's also not as small as they say. I am over 6 feet and 220lbs, and fit just fine. Acceleration and noise levels are also very good.
I bought my 2016 dart SE Saturday afternoon. I had several errands to run this weekend with Christmas just around the corner. We left the lot with 16 miles and now have 486 on the odometer. Interior- most cars I've owned in the past have had the cheap plastic coverings on the dash along with very uncomfortable armrests in the doors. This car has a nice 'plush' almost pleathery feel in its place. The interior styling on the SE is not flashy but not dull. Performance- for a 2.0 with no turbo it's decently quick enough for the driving I will be doing. I commute 700 miles a week for work and don't do many hard accelerations. That being said I was not at all disappointed when accelerating. I reset my mpg average when leaving yesterday for a 180 mile round trip. 75% highway I averaged 35.7 mpg over the trip and hit 45.7 on the average on the highway driving at 56 mph. Technology- I wasn't looking for the fanciest car and I sure didn't get it. There's no remote start, no xm radio, no touchscreen display or anything most newer cars have. It doesn't even have automatic headlights. But I wasn't looking for all of this Summary- I was looking for a car big enough for me and my family that got good mileage. That's exactly what I got. After a few thousand miles I will update my review.
I still LOVE MY 2016 DART GT...I took delivery in February 2016, and it still turns heads. It looks almost brand new at 43,000 miles and 3 & 1/2 years old. This is still absolutely my favorite car I've ever owned beating out really good cars such as 2004 Mazda 3s 2.3, 2007 Ford Fusion SEL v6 and a 2012 Mazda 3s Touring 2.5. ….Zero buyers remorse here. I test drove 2016 Mazda 3, 2016 Volkswagon GTi& GLi, Honda Civic and Hyundai all in the same day. My decision to buy the Dart GT was pretty easy.....and because (per FCA) its a 1 of 3, I STILL havent seen my twin on the road since. I love that. I live in an ocean of Sentra's, Fusion's, Focus' and Corolla's...i love having something different , especially with its visual Alfa Romeo and Fiat DNA design que's. I prefer clean sheet metal. My TorRed GT has the fabulous 8.5 touch screen U-Connect system with Sirius, navigation, Technology group, Sunroof-Alpine sound, sport hood and Mopar exterior ground effects. This car is absolutely the best dollar value blending style, size, technology and performance. I wanted a car slightly bigger than the Mazda 3 but not quite Fusion size. Loving the USB input, it functions flawlessly with my 3800 song library thumb drive. This is my first car without a cd player. I thought that was dumb at first. Now that I have all of my music on a USB drive its simply amazing and powerful. I love how the system displays most of the album art. The GT cabin is truly quiet with regard to wind and road noise. Tire noise is specific to the road surface of course. How hasnt anyone mentioned this. The GT rides on wide 225/40/18's wrapped around gorgeous hyper-black alloys and I usually dont notice any sound. My 2012 Mazda 3 was so much noisier, not even close. Yes, you'll feel joints in the road but not with the noise and punch some reviews state. The handling is very crisp and reasonably flat with GT suspension.The low end from dead stop torque was stronger on the Mazda BUT...with that came premature tire wear due to the wheel spin. The GT takes off well from dead stop with out tire spin and will blow past the Mazda in the medium and top ends of the run. Technology and comfort: Okay, gorgeous power leather heated seats and HEATED steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors, blind spot monitor, U-Connect system that will let you hear incoming texts and reply when car is stopped. The phone automatically stores your contact list with every startup. The 9 speaker Alpine sound system is more pleasing across all frequencies than the 10 speaker Bose in my Mazda because its warmer, adds a subwoofer, a nice surround mode and equally detailed in all other areas. Tire pressure reading (accurate) for each individual wheel and this is key when riding on 40 series tires, you should know this data always. This was the most technology packed car of the ones i considered. These wheels do not leak air. I was constantly putting air in my Mazda. hmmmm Style: Please... That is not even close. Again, Alfa Romeo DNA disign que's...My Dart GT has some heads snapping.. Its low and wide on a perfect 18" wheel & tire package. the low area is wrapped around in the Mopar front lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser that accents the big dual chrome exhaust tips. The body has a tasteful hunkered down look, without being too busy like all the Japanese models designed to attract attention in Tokyo grid-lock traffic, with widened fenders that are in correct proportion to the GT wheel package and the wheel-well opening. The functional sport hood with intake scoop (i added CAI-RAMair) is the visual cherry on top setting it above other Darts and competition. The GT equipped as mine is, was not plentiful. Although white was my first choice with TorRed 2nd, the dealer had the red from the car show right on their lot and that in itself gave them a pricing advantage. This car was born to be red in this trim level. I appreciate the TorRed more now than ever. Performance: I sit in rush hour traffic and my ego does not require me to drive overly aggressive. That said, my GT gets up to 90 mph extremely quickly and quietly without fanfare. As far as hardcore numbers, there are plenty of published reviews, for me...I drove the GT, GLi, GTi and Mazda 3 all in the same afternoon and the Dart GT simply screamed "this is the one". My CAI-Ram air adds nice power and sound. Service: Along with oil changes every 5k, at 43k miles, i've replaced 1 ignition coil (under 7/100k extended warranty), 1 spark plug and one battery. Not bad at that age and miles. By choice 2 months ago I'm on 3rd set of tires done when i upgraded rotors and pads along with custom caliper covers. Add-on's: MOPAR cold-air-intake/Ram air hood induction Power Stop K6373 Front & Rear Drilled/Slotted Rotors Z23 Evolution Ceramic Brake Pads Modern Performance carbon fiber rear spoiler RokBlokz Mud Flaps Tint - 35% front & rear, 20% back
Bought a 2016 Dart GT, replacing my 17 year old Jeep. I wanted something that was fun to drive, roomy and had a trunk, after years of driving SUV's and pickups. I tried out the Ford Focus and Mazda 3 sedan. While they handled well, they were cramped compared to the Dart, and I found myself hitting my head on the door frame on both entry and exit from the Mazda. The Dart handles well and gets great mileage (granted, compared to an old Jeep, most anything will get great mileage). The customizable guage display is cool and the 8.4 touchscreen infotainment display is easy to use. I got the Sun/Sound package which gives it a sunroof and 506 watt amp and 9 speakers, so it cranks the tunes. It has the push button starter with remote start, which is nice to get the AC running before I get to the car. It has a power drivers seat with power lumbar adjustment and a number of automated features, such as headlights, high beams and windshield wipers.The only annoyance I have with the car is a rattling that comes from the base assembly for the rearview mirror which seems to be looser than it should be, and so it buzzes against the windshield on occasion. Other than that, it's a blast to drive. I have since fixed the buzzing problem by adding weatherstripping to the assembly to isolate it from the windshield. In the 2+ years since I purchased this car, I've driven it 44800 miles. Vehicle is still tight, and still handles well. Everything is holding up well. Still a blast to drive. Only issues have been that the tires had to be replaced at 32000 miles, which seemed like a short life for tires. The battery also failed after a year and a half. It would have been a warranty item, but the dealer wanted to keep the car for 3 days, and I couldn't spare it, so I bought a battery from an auto parts store. The replacement battery was actually more powerful than the factory installed one, and given all the electronics on this car, I figured that was a good thing, and probably the reason for the original battery failing so soon.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|25 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|160 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SXT 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|184 hp @ 6250 rpm
|GT 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|184 hp @ 6250 rpm
|SXT Sport 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|25 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|160 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Dodge Dart a good car?
Is the Dodge Dart reliable?
Is the 2016 Dodge Dart a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Dodge Dart?
The least-expensive 2016 Dodge Dart is the 2016 Dodge Dart SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,995.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,995
- SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $19,395
- GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $22,095
- SXT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,995
- Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $19,495
- SXT Sport Rallye 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $18,995
- Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $21,095
- GT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,595
- SXT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $19,595
- GT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $20,995
- Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,395
What are the different models of Dodge Dart?
More about the 2016 Dodge Dart
Used 2016 Dodge Dart Overview
The Used 2016 Dodge Dart is offered in the following submodels: Dart Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), SXT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SXT Sport Rallye 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), SXT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), GT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2016 Dodge Dart?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Dodge Dart and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 Dart 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 Dart.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Dodge Dart and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 Dart featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Dodge Dart?
Which 2016 Dodge Darts are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Dodge Dart for sale near. There are currently 24 new 2016 Darts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 19915 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Dodge Dart.
Can't find a new 2016 Dodge Darts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Dart for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,288.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,045.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Dodge Dart?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related Used 2016 Dodge Dart info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons