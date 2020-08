Used 2015 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me

Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Stone Mountain / Georgia

2015 Dodge Dart. This Limited/GT Dart is beautifully finished in Pitch Black Clearcoat and complimented by Black w/GT Leather Seat w/Accent Stitching. 22/31 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart GT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDFEB8FD193924

Stock: 829A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-22-2020