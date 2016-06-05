Used 2015 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me

793 listings
Dart Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 793 listings
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    170,193 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,999

    $2,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SE

    77,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,599

    $1,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    71,402 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $2,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SE

    65,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    60,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,700

    $1,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart Limited

    62,626 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,290

    $1,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    76,661 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,000

    $1,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    82,871 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    $1,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    85,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $1,482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SE in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SE

    52,695 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SE

    70,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,500

    $2,188 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart GT in Black
    certified

    2015 Dodge Dart GT

    34,122 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart GT

    59,826 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,980

    $2,455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    107,328 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $1,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    83,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,950

    $1,952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart Aero in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart Aero

    50,614 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,662

    $1,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SXT in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SXT

    100,958 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Dart SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Dodge Dart SE

    35,236 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,969

    $3,282 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 793 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dart

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Dart
Overall Consumer Rating
3.140 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (20%)
Solid Car with Alpha DNA
Russ Furchner,05/06/2016
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
In the sea of compact sedans, the Dart GT stands out. It's very nice to look at, definitely not your cookie-cutter import. I honestly don't understand the criticism of the car in general. The car never feels under powered, the shifts are crisp and positive. The handling and brakes are very good for a front wheel drive car. My only complaint was the OEM tires which were overly harsh and really a poor match for this chassis. Once replaced, you now have a firm riding, quite and comfortable car, but not harsh or jarring. What you have is a quick, sharp and fun drive that is inexpensive to own and operate. Good value for money. Update at 34k miles - Aside from Interior rattles, which are quite annoying, still a solid workhorse and fun to drive package. Perhaps the firm suspension contributes to the rattles, but they are quite annoying when the cabin is gold. Still happy with the car, just annoyed at that aspect.
Report abuse
