Used 2015 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me

In the sea of compact sedans, the Dart GT stands out. It's very nice to look at, definitely not your cookie-cutter import. I honestly don't understand the criticism of the car in general. The car never feels under powered, the shifts are crisp and positive. The handling and brakes are very good for a front wheel drive car. My only complaint was the OEM tires which were overly harsh and really a poor match for this chassis. Once replaced, you now have a firm riding, quite and comfortable car, but not harsh or jarring. What you have is a quick, sharp and fun drive that is inexpensive to own and operate. Good value for money. Update at 34k miles - Aside from Interior rattles, which are quite annoying, still a solid workhorse and fun to drive package. Perhaps the firm suspension contributes to the rattles, but they are quite annoying when the cabin is gold. Still happy with the car, just annoyed at that aspect.

Read more