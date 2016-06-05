Used 2015 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me
- 170,193 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,999$2,114 Below Market
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
It does everything so well, except be lazy!!! Optional equipment includes: Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 8.4' Uconnect Touchscreen Group, RALLYE Appearance Group, Cold Weather Group, SIRIUS Satellite Radio...! Zoom Zoom Zoom!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee.. It does everything so well, except be lazy!!! Zoom Zoom Zoom!! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 34 MPG Hwy*** Momentous offer!!! Priced below NADA Retail.. NEW LOW PRICE!!! Optional equipment includes: Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 8.4' Uconnect Touchscreen Group, RALLYE Appearance Group, Cold Weather Group, SIRIUS Satellite Radio... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2015Dodge Dart SXT in Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBB9FD174271
Stock: UC15007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 77,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,599$1,974 Below Market
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFAA1FD415684
Stock: FD415684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 71,402 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$2,072 Below Market
Capitol Motors of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Capitol Motors of Stafford3316 Jefferson Davis Hwy, STAFFORD, VA 22554540-659-1000capitolmotorsdmv.comWarranty: Extended warranties available on most vehicles. Please ask sales representative for cost and terms of extended warranty.Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $399 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBB8FD309403
Stock: DMV3133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,995$1,850 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFAA4FD391882
Stock: 391882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,700$1,948 Below Market
Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 200 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16 x 7.0 Monotone Painted Aluminum. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pitch Black Clearcoat 2015 Dodge Dart SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 PZEV MultiAirOdometer is 20692 miles below market average! 23/35 City/Highway MPGOurisman Chrysler, Jeep & Dodge of Alexandria ... We make it easy! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Price does not include tax, tag, title, freight (on new vehicles only) & processing fee ($899). Call us at 703-329-1600 and remember our Ourisman Lifetime Edge. We try to confirm the accuracy of each listing. Please call to confirm vehicle availability, equipment and price. All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBB0FD345750
Stock: 2036101A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 62,626 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,290$1,719 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
We are a Better Business Bureau accredited dealership!Priced below market! Leather interior, sunroof, navigation system and more! Please let us help you with finding the ideal Used Certified vehicle. Bourne's Auto Center in Daytona received the DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award for 2017, 2018 2019 and 2020! Our family owned and operated business is bringing our 'No Hassle' pricing and customer service commitment to Florida. We ONLY sell vehicles that are fully serviced, and we ONLY sell vehicles that qualify for a 90 day 3,000 mile warranty. **Price does not include standard dealer documentation fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.** Visit Bourne's Auto Center of Daytona Beach to see why over 60,000 customers have chosen us for their pre-owned vehicle purchase. Call us today to reserve this vehicle with a fully refundable $300 deposit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFCB1FD160332
Stock: D5459J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 76,661 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,000$1,491 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City!, $1,500 below Kelley Blue Book! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Active Grille Shutters, AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start, Underbody Aerodynamic Treatment, Urethane Shift Knob, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, For More Info Call 888-539-7474, Additional Subscription Fees Apply, No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: "The 2015 Dodge Dart has responsive handling and well-weighted steering, and overall, it goes around turns with confidence." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. PRICED TO MOVE: This Dart is priced $1,500 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: In the market for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM? Then come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grand Forks! Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Fargo, Devils Lake or Thief River Falls MN, our new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership and service center is just a quick drive away. Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBB4FD236689
Stock: FD236689DA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 82,871 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,990$1,922 Below Market
Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tacoma / Washington
22/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBB0FD336773
Stock: 2093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 85,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,495$1,482 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - dual front|Side airbags - front rear|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM voice operated|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.0|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.1|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 10.4|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - 0.39|Armrests - rear center folding with storage and pass-thru rear center with cupholders|Floor material - carpet|Interior accents - chrome|Shift knob trim - chrome|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - passenger side|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - door pockets front seatback grocery bag holder sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 4.11|Alternator - 140 amps|Auxiliary oil cooler|Battery - maintenance-free|Battery rating - 500 CCA|Battery saver|Emissions - 50 state|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - black|Headlight bezel color - black|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - black|Infotainment - Uconnect|Clock|Digital odometer|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip computer|Trip odometer - 2|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level low washer fluid tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto delay off auto on/off halogen|Taillights - LED|Side mirror adjustments - power|Active head restraints - dual front|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front rear|Seatbelt pretensioners - front rear|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - height reclining 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining 6|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - premium cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm engine immobilizer|Power door locks - auto-locking|Hill holder control|Roll stability control|Stability control|Traction control|Trailer stability control|Steering ratio - 15|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.3|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire kit - inflator kit|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - painted aluminum|Front wipers - speed sensitive variable intermittent|Power windows|Solar-tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBB9FD227048
Stock: FD227048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 52,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,995$2,269 Below Market
5 Star Auto in Modesto - Modesto / California
Dont forget to ask about our Aftermarket warranties up to 100,000 miles on select vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFAAXFD404599
Stock: 12147Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,500$2,188 Below Market
Sammy's Enterprise - Bellflower / California
GUARANTEE CLEAN TITLE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, 70 k MILES, FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME , WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.SAMMYSCARS.COM, WARRANTY AND CARFAX AVAILABLE, WE ACCEPT TRADE, CALL: 562-888-5000 OR TEXT: 714-615-3678
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFAA3FD390254
Stock: 90254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Dodge Dart GT34,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,500$2,105 Below Market
Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Stone Mountain / Georgia
Recent Arrival! POWERSUNROOF / MOONROOF, PREMIUM FACTORY ALLOYS, FIVE STAR EXCLUSIVE LIMITED WARRANTY, 60 DAYS or 2000 MILES!!!, FRESH TRADE!!!!, WON'T LAST LONG!!!. Gwinnett Chrysler/Jeep/ Dodge/ Ram/ is proud to offer this Beautiful 2015 Dodge Dart. This Limited/GT Dart is beautifully finished in Pitch Black Clearcoat and complimented by Black w/GT Leather Seat w/Accent Stitching and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with all the features you would expect in a vehicle like this. It also gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 22/31 City/Highway MPGGwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, family owned and operated, has been driving Georgia home for over 35 years! Gwinnett CDJR proudly serves the greater Atlanta area and our entire, beautiful state! Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram offers a wide variety of used cars for you to choose from, all of which have gone through our detailed quality inspection. We offer financing services so you can get into the PERFECT vehicle that matches your needs, budget and tastes without all the back and forth hassles you find in the big city stores. YOU GOTTA GET TO GWINNETT!!!!!! In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Sale price includes dealer fee. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart GT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFEB8FD193924
Stock: 829A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 59,826 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,980$2,455 Below Market
Blue Ocean Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFEB4FD405296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,328 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,500$1,635 Below Market
Premier Honda - New Orleans / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBB9FD222030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,950$1,952 Below Market
Aztec Motors 908 SE 14th Street - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBBXFD174554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,614 milesGreat Deal
$9,662$1,243 Below Market
Rod's All Star Auto - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart Aero with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFDH8FD301724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,958 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,499
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS: 2015 DODGE DART SXT 4D SEDAN AUTOMATICEXTRA CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!6 MONTH-6,000 MILE WARRANTYFEATURES:-SXT TRIM LEVEL -NAVIGATION SYSTEM-TOUCH SCREEN-BACK UP CAMERA-POWER MOONROOF-BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY W/ VOICE COMMANDS-5-SPOKE SILVER ALLOY WHEELS-POWER EQUIPMENT-BIG IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN W/ APPS-AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION-2.4 LITER MULTI-AIR TI9GERSHARK ENGINE-184hp 171ft lbs torque-KEYLESS ENTRY W/ FACTORY ALARM-AM/FM/CD/SAT/AUX/USB/BT & MULRIPLE 12V OUTLETS-FWD W/ ELECTRONIC STABILITY ASSIST & TRACTION CONTROL-4 WHEEL ABS DISC BRAKES W/ EBD-GAS SAVER-UP TO 35 MPG!-LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL-BIG MODERN REAR TAIL LIGHTS-L.E.D.FINANCING AND EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE!ALL MOTORS BEST BUY! ACT FAST-WONT LAST'For the money, the 2015 Dodge Dart offers roominess, ample feature content and abundant style. But powertrain and refinement weaknesses relegate it to mid-pack status in the small-sedan segment.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- spacious cabin - excellent optional electronics interface - energetic acceleration with the 2.4-liter engine - top safety scores.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFBB9FD111770
Stock: 21-2852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,236 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,969$3,282 Below Market
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
<b>Summary</b> Our experienced West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. It is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. The interior and exterior are in good condition. A CARFAX report is available on request for this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Dart SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDFAA4FD392319
Stock: LJ7502A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
