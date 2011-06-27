Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager Consumer Reviews

It gave me what I wanted kingofkings288 , 05/29/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought it with 130,000 on the clock, and would still be driving it if it wasn't for Hurricane Sandy. For a minivan, it did what I wanted: hauled my family and stuff in reasonable comfort for a relative minimum of maintenance hassle. Watch that underside-stowed spare tire: it rusts harder than granite. It drove less than confidently in snow. Had to have the exhaust manifold replaced at about 140,000, but otherwise required no serious work. Overall, it gave me what I wanted. Report Abuse

Bad transmission Read this! , 07/24/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Transmission blew at only 79000 miles. We had xmission serviced at 48000. Engine has ping. Exhaust system has loud rattle they can't fix. Outside trim pealing back. Toher than these, we are satisfied with this vehicle. Oh, did fail to mention, I will never buy from Chrysler again!

You get your money's worth. Mike Pastore , 01/22/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased car new in 2003, and now have 55,000 miles on the odometer. Car still has original brakes, tires and battery. This van has been problem free from day one. Easy to park and drive in the city, and on the highway you can lock the cruise control on 70 MPH, and the van rsponds effortlessly. There is very little wind or engine noise. Get's about 22 MPG on average. It's amazing how much stuff you can haul when you remove the 3rd row seat.

Very Happy at 38K, except... e-doc , 02/21/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful ...a water leak somewhere in the dash. I'm a guy who recently inherited a new family via marriage. Went from a Toyota T-100 to the 2003 Voyager. Got a previously leased one for a song. I use it for multiple purposes...commuting (25 miles each way), travel, hauling. I was surprised! Actually has a sporty feel for a mini-van. Handles pretty well, I guess because of the short wheel base. Decent pick-up for a mini-van. Clean dash layout. Comfortable, too! Heavy seats don't bother me. Great value for the money. I compared it to the Town and Country; the latter was more luxurious but lumbered like a land yacht. Voyager is basic mini-van with value and so far, reliability (except for that leak).