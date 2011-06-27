  1. Home
2000 Chrysler Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.
  • Unrefined engines, cheap interior fittings, missing some key features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A twin to the basic Dodge Caravan, the Voyager is for those who would rather have the minivan's nose adorned by Chrysler's emblem rather than Dodge's Ram.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler used to be the minivan champion. They pioneered the concept of a seven-passenger box-on-wheels way back in 1984, and have effectively dominated this market until last year, when competition from Ford and Honda finally caught up and surpassed them in terms of features, power and crashworthiness. Items like power-sliding doors, disappearing third seats and navigation systems have yet to appear on a Chrysler-badged minivan, though you can expect to see some of these features and more when the redesigned vans debut in 2001.

Rumors of Plymouth's demise have proven accurate and this once proud Chrysler division is no more. But this doesn't mean the Voyager and Grand Voyager are going anywhere. Chrysler needs a value leader in the minivan class and its Town and Country is too upscale. So the spirit of Plymouth lives on in the low-priced Voyager line.

Chrysler officially offers short- (Voyager) and long-wheelbase (Grand Voyager) versions in two levels of trim: the base model and the step-up SE. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on base models, but these sizable vans benefit from a little extra oomph when an optional V6 is selected. Acceleration with the 3.3-liter, 158-horsepower engine is pretty strong from startup, but sometimes unimpressive when merging onto an expressway. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth. Engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.

Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Handling is exceptional for a minivan. You might even call it fun. Combined with light steering wheel response and great visibility, the Voyager and Grand Voyager are easy to handle in urban traffic and suburban shopping centers.

So, how does Chrysler improve on this package for 2000? By keeping the price low and the value high. Four new colors debut, and a new T-Plus package is available. Vans equipped with T-Plus include a V6 engine, power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, and a cloth interior. And, despite the Voyager's "value-oriented" spirit, Chrysler offers a vast array of option packages to personalize the vans. The same can't be said of the competition from Japan or America.

Newly revised minivans from Honda, Ford, Mazda and GM are the strongest challengers, but the Voyager holds its own when it comes to value. Where else can you get a commodious and decently equipped minivan for $20 grand?

2000 Highlights

With Plymouth's impending death, the Voyager turns into a Chrysler this year, but it is otherwise unchanged. Four new colors and a new Value-Plus option package that includes a V6 and power features are new this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler Voyager.

See all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Chrysler Voyager 4-cyl, automatic
elurael,02/15/2012
This is the basic model (Base), and I bought it new in February 2000. It has a large 4-cylinder engine, which allows for pleasantly surprising acceleration, yet 22 miles-per-gallon performance over all. However, I did have to pay to add cruise control and a roof rack. It does have an automatic transmission, which I also prefer.Everything else is manual (windows, door locks, etc.), but that is what I prefer. Aside from what I mentioned in suggested improvements, performance and function have been reliable and pleasing. At 70k miles, the brake pads have had to be replaced once and as well as the battery (at 10 years). I do try to keep it serviced regularly with 5 quarts of synthetic oil.
Milage is age too
Belinda,08/20/2008
I have had trouble with my trans too but I have a great trans guy. Just 1 adjustment no more leaks. After 125,000 mi my wheel fell off pass front. Hey 100,000 mile come on cars are driven more now than in the 60's. We hope in the car and dive 50 miles to go buy a pair of shoes and save $25. But do we remember to get the oil change every 3000 miles? Or do you have the fluids checked. every month. Your duty to your car is not to just put gas in it when it needs a drink, but to ck. under the hood every once in a while and if the driveway has a spot then take it to the dr. like it was your baby. in short be kind to it and it will be kind to you.
250,000 miles
R Villarreal,08/03/2009
I bought mine with over 200,000 and it now has over 250,000 miles. It still runs great but I needed to replace some parts. Water pump, fuel pump, radiator, thermostat, and tires. Engine, transmission, and body are still in great shape, but crossing my fingers. Brought it for $1,000.00. Best car I ever brought for the money. Previous owner took very good care of it.
93,000 mile report card
sunjet74,06/28/2010
Bought new in Mar 2000. I own the base 2.4 L auto with no options. I have never done less than 20 mpg. Average 24 and have don 29 mpg on highway. It's simple, do a service on the auto tans every 30k miles. Do Not shift abusive, use the trans. gently. Also, that's how to maximize the MPG. I live in the very congested SF Bay area and still achieve these real MPG as stated. This is not an exciting vehicle to drive. But when I realize that I've not even replaced the orig battery, that the orig tires went to 65K miles, and not a single light bulb has even been replaced. How can a vehicle be more reliable than that? It did have a rear brake job and all sched maint. done on-time. A++ van!
See all 18 reviews of the 2000 Chrysler Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chrysler Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2000 Chrysler Voyager Overview

The Used 2000 Chrysler Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

