Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Voyager LX Popular 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$2,333
|$2,897
|Clean
|$1,179
|$2,152
|$2,673
|Average
|$981
|$1,790
|$2,225
|Rough
|$783
|$1,428
|$1,778
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Voyager LX Value 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$2,125
|$2,636
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,960
|$2,433
|Average
|$896
|$1,630
|$2,025
|Rough
|$716
|$1,300
|$1,618