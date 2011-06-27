  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Voyager
  4. Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager LX Value Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Voyager
More about the 2003 Voyager
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,960
See Voyager Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,960
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360/500 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,960
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,960
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Air conditioningyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,960
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.7 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity142.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3886 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity0 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,960
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,960
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Voyager Inventory

Related Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager LX Value info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles