Consumer Rating
(33)
1995 Chrysler Cirrus Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The Cirrus is replacing the LeBaron sedan. A cab-forward design, a 164-horsepower V6 coupled with an automatic transmission, dual airbags, antilock brakes, air conditioning, power door locks and power windows are just a few of the improvements this car has over the LeBaron.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler Cirrus.

5(18%)
4(21%)
3(40%)
2(18%)
1(3%)
3.3
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Disappointing: Too Many Repairs
Anne from Ohio,06/30/2005
I bought my Cirrus new. I changed the oil every 3,000 miles and was religious about routine maintenance. It was a good car for the first 7 years. But then it all went down hill. It has been in the shop so often that I finally had to get rid of it so that I could get something reliable. Now the distributor needs to be replaced at only 86,500 miles! Several other things are also wrong, including a window motor and the A/C condensor. A new car payment will cost less than maintaining this disappointing vehicle.
CAN I TRADE IT IN FOR A PINTO???
Rob Sexton,08/17/2003
I've owned my 95' Cirrus LX for about 6 months and it has been in the shop 13 times - first the waterpump /seals/timing belt went out a week after I bought it ($800 to fix). I had the fuel pump/injector system replaced ($550 to fix). The computer system started failing. At this point I've replaced 3 sensors (crankshaft mechanism sensor, and throttle position sensor twice, all at $200 a piece). I had a new computer put in it at over $700, and 3 days later it started failing again and is now currently in the shop being diagnosed at $70 per hour...my opinion? Chysler has designed a car that makes the Pinto seem like a Mercedes. Don't buy this car! EVER!
Turned me off chrysler forever
Cheryl ,06/02/2006
AC works when it wants to, no problem can be found; horrible de-fogger; plastic around outside of windows shrunk and split then came off within a year after I bought the car; AC plastic control knobs cracked and came off; for a while when I stepped on the brakes the radio quit; front left sway bar joint needs replacing every couple of years since it can't be lubed; rear right break cyl. has broken twice; silver off of door strips by 1999, very poor acceleration. Overall a lousy car, and a good reason to avoid chrysler in the future. And they wonder why we don't buy American car brands.
Not very dependable
David Ulvestad,06/20/2005
I bought a Cirrus when I came back from a year in England and at first was very excited about it. I was stepping up to a V-6 for the first time and the car had decent features. However I soon quickly learned that it was more than I bargained for. Even though it was Motor Trends Car of the Year in 95 (I still have the sticker in my window) it has had repeated problems. Transmission, lower ball joint, poor winter traction (w/new tires), A/C never works ($900 to fix), collant pump problems, dashboard lights burn out, etc. If the car is running properly, it is a great ride and fun to drive w/ the suspension it has but I to have had it behind a tow truck too many times.
See all 33 reviews of the 1995 Chrysler Cirrus
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
164 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1995 Chrysler Cirrus

Used 1995 Chrysler Cirrus Overview

The Used 1995 Chrysler Cirrus is offered in the following submodels: Cirrus Sedan. Available styles include LXi 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chrysler Cirrus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chrysler Cirruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chrysler Cirrus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chrysler Cirrus.

Can't find a used 1995 Chrysler Cirruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Cirrus for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,687.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,024.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Cirrus for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,095.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,353.

