Estimated values
1995 Chrysler Cirrus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,612
|$2,082
|Clean
|$659
|$1,415
|$1,828
|Average
|$472
|$1,021
|$1,318
|Rough
|$285
|$628
|$809
Estimated values
1995 Chrysler Cirrus LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,760
|$2,279
|Clean
|$707
|$1,545
|$2,001
|Average
|$506
|$1,115
|$1,444
|Rough
|$306
|$686
|$886