1999 Chrysler Cirrus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great-looking car has a ton of standard features for the price.
  • We wish that we could get traction control and a more powerful V6.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We really like the Chrysler Cirrus. It offers more car for the money than nearly anything else in the compact class. Comfortable seating for four (five in a pinch), and a standard equipment list that includes antilock brakes, speed control, deluxe stereo, power locks and windows, remote keyless entry, a 2.5-liter V6 engine, leather seats, power driver's seat and a HomeLink universal transmitter make this car competitive with many luxury sedans from the U.S. and Japan. The LXi also comes with standard chrome wheels, and two new colors for 1999: Inferno Red and Light Cypress Green.

Chrysler is trying to boost sales in the face of competition being tossed up by the Mercury Mystique, Volkswagen Passat and Nissan Altima. All of these accouterments are perfect for turning the Cirrus into the ideal car for empty-nesters or young individuals who don't need or want a big car, but who like the luxurious touch.

Our main complaint about the Cirrus is with the powertrain offered to buyers. The old 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine made 150 horsepower and 165 foot-pounds of torque, better than arch-rival Mercury Mystique. Unfortunately, the V6 offers only 18 more horsepower and five more foot-pounds of torque. We don't think that the V6 justifies additional cost. To make matters worse, the Cirrus is not available with a manual transmission; something that vaults the Mercury Mystique into the sport sedan category when coupled with the optional V6 engine.

Despite these gripes, the Cirrus continues to impress. Chrysler is making great strides in design andEngineering. We understand that quality has become a major priority at the company since a well-known consumer group pulled the plug on its endorsement of the LH-Series sedans and the Jeep Grand Cherokee due to low owner satisfaction scores. If you like the Cirrus but want something a bit sportier, check out the Dodge Stratus ES which can be had with nearly the same level of luxury, the V6 engine, and Chrysler Corp.'s automanual transmission.

1999 Highlights

A slightly revised suspension gives the Cirrus a softer ride, and the interior improvements include a new instrument cluster and lower NVH levels. Outside, 15-inch chrome wheel covers are standard, and a winged Chrysler badge now decorates the front grille.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chrysler Cirrus.

5(74%)
4(22%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Chrysler cirrus
rikkia,03/14/2012
I worked all summer to get a car and the 99 Chrysler cirrus was the one i bought. It has been the most reliable car anyone in my family has owned. i get between 25-30 MPG, and i have a slight oil and transmission leak but its no big deal right now. the Cirrus has wonderful handling, and it is definitely built for short people .
Dependable
ernie28,12/29/2014
I bought this car in 2003 with 86,000 miles and drove it to 204,000 very little repairs. I traded it on a 2015 200C and it was still running strong. The best car I have ever owned.
Amazing car
coreyjames,05/04/2013
Got this as my first car. Bought from my uncle who babied it everywhere and kept it maintained. It had 130k when i bought it just over a year ago year ago. Now has 155k and still counting. Replaced struts and ball joints at 140k which is a fairly common repair. One blower motor resistor. Being a 17 year old country boy, i knew my way around a car. I BEAT this car to no end. I chirp the tires about 5 days a week every week. Ive topped it at about 115, feels scary as any sedan should! Ive left massive burnouts and clouds of smoke behind me. My car has been up to the doors in mud. Been thru a foot of water. Jumped a few RR tracks...doesnt skip a beat! Quick acceleration, great handling. LOVE IT
Great Buy
Ernie,10/04/2010
I bought my LXI in 2003 with 86,000 miles it has 151,000 now and runs great. It has been one of the best cars I ever owned. We like the style. It does not look 11 years old.
See all 23 reviews of the 1999 Chrysler Cirrus
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chrysler Cirrus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
