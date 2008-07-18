Used 2000 Chrysler Cirrus
- Great-looking car, a ton of standard features for the price.
- No traction control, lame V6, lacking refinement, poor crashworthiness.
If you value having a boatload of standard luxury features over a high level of refinement or performance, the Cirrus may be the car for you.
We really like the Chrysler Cirrus. It offers more car for the money than nearly anything else in the compact class. With a standard-equipment list that includes everything from power goodies and a premium sound system to a 2.5-liter V6 engine and leather seats, Cirrus is actually competitive with many luxury sedans from the U.S. and Japan at a fraction of the price. All of these accouterments are perfect for turning the Cirrus into the ideal car for empty-nesters or young individuals who don't need or want a big car, but who like the luxurious touch. But for that low price, you give up a certain degree of refinement. Cirrus is constructed using cheap materials, and can be loud on the highway. The standard Mitsubishi-sourced V6 thrashes when pushed. However, there is value here for people wanting amenities and interior space for a low price. If you can overlook the economy-car levels of refinement, the Cirrus is a pleasing driver. It handles well, and offers a high driving position with excellent forward visibility. Check your rearview mirror, however, and you'll be hard pressed to guess where the rear of the car is, much less whether traffic is following you. The rear deck on this car is quite tall. Trunk space, thanks to the bulging back end, is commodious, and there's plenty of room in back for the kids. But families may want to consider other models after checking crash-test scores for the Cirrus. Protection levels are not the best in the class. We've seen the spy photos of the new Cirrus, due for 2001, and the car looks very similar to the current Concorde - in other words, delicious. Plus, the new car should be slightly larger and will certainly be more powerful. This means good deals can be made on the outgoing 2000 Cirrus, thanks to heavy incentives and rebates. With the average price of a new car creeping toward $25,000, it is uncommon to be able to purchase a heavily loaded sedan for this price. Cirrus represents value.
|Overall
|undefined / 5
I love my car but there is always something else I have to change. My brakes get changed annually and the whole front end is replaced too. Now the damn thing won't start! There's always something to do
I have 160,000 miles on my car and it's still running great. I commute 600 miles per week and it is very reliable. I highly recommend this car to anyone.
No major problems with this car at all. High road noise in car. Good sound system with 5 disc multi CD player and cassette deck. Excellent trunk space. Interior leather seats are very comfortable for driver. Also comfortable for other passengers. This is my 2nd Chrysler. I traded in my 2 door Sebring for a 4 door sedan. I had no reliability problems with the Sebring either.
I bought this car back in April 2015. 2000 Chrysler cirrus. With 193,000 miles on her. It is now November 23 rd 2015 and I'm ready to drive this car into the river and let the fish make it their new home. When I first got it we had to replace the sway bar, then the tie rod end in August. Come mid to late October the car starts cutting off. Everything dropped to 0 the transmission would jerk and she was back firing and missing pretty bad and I had about 20 seconds to get off the road before she cut off. But she would start right back up and go again. So I had several different mechanics check it out. The fuel pump had gone out so we replaced it and put spark plugs in it. The car still shut off again but this time nothing dropped to 0 it just straight cut off, and the missing and the back firing stopped It didn't matter if I was in a intersection or on interstate doing 75 mph ( I had both happen) so we replaced the manifold air intake censor and the map censor and she did great this morning going to work but coming home she cut out on me again but did not turn off. They said next thing to replace is crank censor. Sooooo before we started replacing things, I looked up this car and read issues with it etc. so basically from all the posts I've read, around 200,000 miles the computer chip screws up. I can't tell you how many posts I read trying to figure this out. Those folks replaced everything and some including the computer and it still didn't help. Soooo I'm going to replace the crank censor if that doesn't help. I'm getting rid of this car. I can not afford to put a computer in it and I only paid a 1000 for this car I've put a 1000 into it. I'm a single mother and i can't afford to keep doing this. If anybody out there has a solution please let me know. [contact info removed] I'd greatly appreciate help. I'm really sick of sitting on the side of the road or taking a bus to a certain place and having to walk the rest with a 1 year old. I just for once would give anything to drop my baby off and get to work on time and not have to worry or beg someone to pick my baby up and take us home. Thank y'all. Love and light to you all.
|LX 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LXi 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|168 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
The least-expensive 2000 Chrysler Cirrus is the 2000 Chrysler Cirrus LXi 4dr Sedan.
Used 2000 Chrysler Cirrus Overview
The Used 2000 Chrysler Cirrus is offered in the following submodels: Cirrus Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, and LXi 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 2000 Chrysler Cirrus?
Edmunds users rate the 2000 Cirrus 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
