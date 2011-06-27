  1. Home
Used 1995 Chrysler Cirrus LX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Cirrus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.
Curb weight3145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
