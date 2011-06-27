  1. Home
1998 Chrysler Cirrus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great looking car has a ton of standard features for the price. We really appreciate the standard ABS, speed control, air conditioning, and remote keyless entry.
  • No base model, so the entry-level Chrysler is a little more expensive. We wish that we could get traction control on this otherwise great car.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We really like the Chrysler Cirrus. It offers more car for the money than nearly anything else in the compact class. Comfortable seating for four (five in a pinch), and a standard equipment list that includes antilock brakes, speed control, deluxe stereo, power locks and windows, remote keyless entry, V6 engine, leather seats, power driver's seat and a HomeLink universal transmitter make this car competitive with many luxury sedans from the United States and Japan.

For 1998, Chrysler is trying to boost sales in the face of competition being tossed up by the Mercury Mystique, Honda Civic and Nissan Altima. This year's options bring more standard equipment than ever before, but the base model LX is no longer an option for the thrifty. All of these accouterments are perfect for turning the Cirrus into the ideal car for empty-nesters or young individuals who don't need or want a big car, but who like the luxurious touch. Of course, Chrysler's minivan success has given them enough insight to know that including an integrated child seat on the options list won't lose them any points.

Our main complaint about the Cirrus is with the powertrain offered to buyers. The old 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine made 150 horsepower and 165 foot-pounds of torque, better than arch-rival Mercury Mystique. Unfortunately, the V6 offers only 18 more horsepower and five more foot-pounds of torque. We don't think that the V6 justifies additional cost. To make matters worse, the Cirrus is not available with a manual transmission; something that vaults the Mercury Mystique into the sport sedan category when coupled with the optional V6 engine.

Other than these gripes, the Cirrus continues to impress. Chrysler is making great strides in design and engineering, and we understand that quality has become a major priority at the company since a well-known consumer group pulled the plug on its endorsement of the LH-Series sedans and the Jeep Grand Cherokee due to low owner satisfaction scores. If you like the Cirrus but want something a bit sportier, check out the Dodge Stratus ES which can be had with nearly the same level of luxury, the V6 engine and Chrysler Corp.'s auto-manual transmission.

1998 Highlights

LX model is dropped. A powered driver seat, a 2.5-liter V6 engine, a tilt wheel and power windows, locks, and mirrors are now standard equipment. The LXi also comes in five new colors and as with all other Chrysler products, depowered airbags are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chrysler Cirrus.

5(56%)
4(32%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cirrusly
earzy,02/21/2011
Car handles well, and seems to hold the road greatly. I never feel like I"m going to go out of control. The gas mileage isn't great considering it's such a small V6. The airy cabin provides a lot of sunlight which can make the a/c work harder in the summer, but helps warm the car in the winter. Plenty of headroom for 6+ footers, and the large bottom seat cushion provides good thigh support not found on most imports. A lot of standard features make you feel like you're in the top of the line Chrysler model, and not the lesser equipped Dodge Stratus/Plymouth Breeze. The engine wants to rev to make it's best power, but doesn't require everything it's got to pass people.
Surprisong car
Braves511,04/28/2002
This car is my first and at 17 you want a sports car i saw this thought old persons car but this car is actually a really great car it is a smooth a drive as an Oldsmobile Aurora minus the heated seats.
Great car if you can stand the ride.
Sam,12/08/2008
This is a great looking car, very reliable, fun to drive, easy to maintain and a great car for the money. The downside, it rides like a truck, you feel every bump in the road and you will have to utilize the radio to drown out the wind and road noise. Will I keep the car long term, without question considering the cost of new cars.
Decent Car
Karthik,10/29/2009
I got this car in 2004 (had 63 k miles on it) Nice Spacious car, had a good mitsubishi v6 engine, good power and loaded with good features (for 1998). Ran fine till 84 k mile. I had a motor belt replaced at 85 k (65 $) A leak in some engine part ( 200 $ ) Antifreeze leak at 90 k (200$) Fuel Pump replaced @ 103 k ( 500 $ ) Gaskets replaced @ 105 ( 200 $) So good car till say 90 k miles and then it starts showing its age. But performance has never gone down. Still peppy and has lot of power. Is a stable and reasonably reliable car.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chrysler Cirrus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
