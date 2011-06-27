Used 1995 Chrysler Cirrus Consumer Reviews

Disappointing: Too Many Repairs Anne from Ohio , 06/30/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my Cirrus new. I changed the oil every 3,000 miles and was religious about routine maintenance. It was a good car for the first 7 years. But then it all went down hill. It has been in the shop so often that I finally had to get rid of it so that I could get something reliable. Now the distributor needs to be replaced at only 86,500 miles! Several other things are also wrong, including a window motor and the A/C condensor. A new car payment will cost less than maintaining this disappointing vehicle. Report Abuse

CAN I TRADE IT IN FOR A PINTO??? Rob Sexton , 08/17/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned my 95' Cirrus LX for about 6 months and it has been in the shop 13 times - first the waterpump /seals/timing belt went out a week after I bought it ($800 to fix). I had the fuel pump/injector system replaced ($550 to fix). The computer system started failing. At this point I've replaced 3 sensors (crankshaft mechanism sensor, and throttle position sensor twice, all at $200 a piece). I had a new computer put in it at over $700, and 3 days later it started failing again and is now currently in the shop being diagnosed at $70 per hour...my opinion? Chysler has designed a car that makes the Pinto seem like a Mercedes. Don't buy this car! EVER! Report Abuse

Turned me off chrysler forever Cheryl , 06/02/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful AC works when it wants to, no problem can be found; horrible de-fogger; plastic around outside of windows shrunk and split then came off within a year after I bought the car; AC plastic control knobs cracked and came off; for a while when I stepped on the brakes the radio quit; front left sway bar joint needs replacing every couple of years since it can't be lubed; rear right break cyl. has broken twice; silver off of door strips by 1999, very poor acceleration. Overall a lousy car, and a good reason to avoid chrysler in the future. And they wonder why we don't buy American car brands. Report Abuse

Not very dependable David Ulvestad , 06/20/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought a Cirrus when I came back from a year in England and at first was very excited about it. I was stepping up to a V-6 for the first time and the car had decent features. However I soon quickly learned that it was more than I bargained for. Even though it was Motor Trends Car of the Year in 95 (I still have the sticker in my window) it has had repeated problems. Transmission, lower ball joint, poor winter traction (w/new tires), A/C never works ($900 to fix), collant pump problems, dashboard lights burn out, etc. If the car is running properly, it is a great ride and fun to drive w/ the suspension it has but I to have had it behind a tow truck too many times. Report Abuse