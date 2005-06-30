Used 1995 Chrysler Cirrus for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Cirrus searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Cirrus
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Cirrus
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.333 Reviews
Report abuse
Anne from Ohio,06/30/2005
I bought my Cirrus new. I changed the oil every 3,000 miles and was religious about routine maintenance. It was a good car for the first 7 years. But then it all went down hill. It has been in the shop so often that I finally had to get rid of it so that I could get something reliable. Now the distributor needs to be replaced at only 86,500 miles! Several other things are also wrong, including a window motor and the A/C condensor. A new car payment will cost less than maintaining this disappointing vehicle.