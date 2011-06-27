  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Cirrus
  4. Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1997 Chrysler Cirrus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great looking car has a ton of standard features for the price. We really appreciate the standard ABS, speed control, air conditioning, and remote keyless entry.
  • The base engine is a bit weak and we wish that we copuld get traction control on this otherwise great car.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chrysler Cirrus for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,119 - $2,877
Used Cirrus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We really like the Chrysler Cirrus. It offers more car for the money than nearly anything else in the compact class. Comfortable seating for four (five in a pinch), and a standard equipment list that includes antilock brakes, speed control, deluxe stereo, power locks and windows, remote keyless entry, and a HomeLink universal transmitter make this car competitive with many luxury sedans from the US and Japan.

For 1997, Chrysler has introduced a ton of options to boost sales in the face of competition being tossed up by the Mercury Mystique, Honda Civic and Nissan Altima. This year's options bring cool new wheels to both trim levels, an extremely obvious Gold Package, a trick CD changer, a trip computer, and the usual interior/exterior color updates. All of these accouterments are perfect for turning the Cirrus into the ideal car for empty-nesters or young individuals who don't need or want a big car, but who like the luxury touch. Of course, Chrysler's minivan success has given them enough insight to know that including an integrated child seat on the options list won't lose them any points.

Our main complaint about the Cirrus is with the choice of powertrains offered to buyers. The standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine makes 150-horsepower and 165 ft-lbs. of torque, better than arch-rival Mercury Mystique. Unfortunately, the V6 offers only 18 more horsepower and five more ft-lbs. of torque. We don't think that the optional V6 justifies the additional $700 cost. To make matters worse, the Cirrus is not available with a manual transmission; something that vaults the Mercury Mystique into the sport-sedan category when coupled with the optional V6 engine.

Other than these gripes, the Cirrus continues to impress. Chrysler is making great strides in design and engineering, and we understand that quality has become a major priority at the company since a well-known consumer group pulled the plug on its endorsement of the LH-Series sedans and the Jeep Grand Cherokee due to low owner satisfaction scores. If you like the Cirrus but want something a bit sportier, check out the Dodge Stratus ES which can be had with nearly the same level of luxury, the V6 engine, and Chrysler Corp.'s auto-manual transmission.

1997 Highlights

The LXi trim level gets chrome wheels and the LX gets optional aluminum wheels. The Gold Package is also available on the LX. An in-dash CD changer is now available on LX and LXi models, as is a trip computer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chrysler Cirrus.

5(37%)
4(47%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

171,000 miles and still going
Mark in PA ,11/11/2007
The car was purchased at 95,000 miles. I knew the person & needed something inexpensive. I you are the kind of person who will do oil changes every 3k-4k, transmission serviced every 30k, do the major overhaul/tune-up at 100,000 and again at 160,000 and not abuse the car over bumps/road, this car will last and last. At 171,000 miles now, its no luxury vehicle compared to what's on the road today but it is cheap to operate and and gets pretty good gas milage for a car built in 1997. If you are thinking of purchasing one with lower miles (if you can find one), I'd only purchase if you can be shown repair records. I figure this car will last till 200,000 miles.
great to own
beth smith,05/27/2002
chrsyler cirus lxi black with gold trim - great to look at- leather seats- nice and soft - great looking wheels -
Dont buy this car!!!
reneb,09/11/2002
3 Recalls. over 1,000 dollars per year just to fix the tires,breaks, a/c, misc. every year it is something else. And Ive finally had it. Trading in for a better car. Never going for a Chrysler again!!
great car if u can afford the gas
andy,06/14/2008
I haven't had the car that long and only put maybe 6,000 on it over the last 2-3 months I had it. Not sure because the tack (or whatever the thing that tracks mileage is) doesn't always work. The inside is well designed and roomy. Has cup holder issues. Great stereo, lots of bass for stock. It got me to school everyday and so far to work everyday. Not something you wanna drive from Michigan to Florida because of the gas
See all 19 reviews of the 1997 Chrysler Cirrus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1997 Chrysler Cirrus

Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus Overview

The Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus is offered in the following submodels: Cirrus Sedan. Available styles include LXi 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Chrysler Cirruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Chrysler Cirrus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus.

Can't find a used 1997 Chrysler Cirruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Cirrus for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,039.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,998.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Cirrus for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,898.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,920.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Chrysler Cirrus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Cirrus lease specials

Related Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles