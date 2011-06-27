Used 2012 Chrysler 200 Consumer Reviews
Surprisingly good!
I was looking for something fun, good mileage, comfy, you know, everything for a good price. I was looking for a convertible to replace my current Euro Special. I heard and saw good reviews for the 200, took it for a test drive and was sold. So far, very pleased!
One fine vehicle
I have been waiting for my fully loaded Chrysler 200S V6 and I received it a few days ago. I have to say it was well worth the wait. The first thing I noticed was its fit and finish is outstanding, especially the interior. Next is how smooth and quiet it is at road speed. Then I put the pedal to the metal and unleashed those 283 horses, and boy, this baby flies! I read many reviews on this car, and it seems like for every positive review there was some character ripping it apart, calling it a warmed over Sebring, etc. Well, if you are in the market for one of these, the only advice I can give is take one for a drive and judge it for yourself. You may be pleasantly surprised.
Brand New 2012 Chrysler 200 S
Just picked up my 200 S this afternoon. Power from Pentastar 3.6 V-6 is very good. Slight torque steer as noted in a few other columns, but about the same as in a Honda or Toyota. Navigation and sound system is superb. Proud to have bought and am driving my 6th American Mopar product. (75 Duster, 97 Cirrus, 01 Concorde, 02 Intrepid, 06 300). More to come after I get this one broken in. Initial impression is very good. Glad I test drove it and bought it.
Chrysler Got It Right!
Great first impression! Seats are great; ride is sporty and comfortable; throttle is responsive; sound system is great; Controls in touch screen are a breeze to use; SAT, NAV, MC is great. This car feels like a high end euro model!
A Pleasant Surprise
When I started my search for a new car I was pretty sure I would end up with an Optima or Sonata. I had set my budget at 25K out the door (tax and tags included). I also made up my mind that I would drive all the comparable makes & models before I made a decision. The Chrysler 200 was not even on my list until I had driven the Optima and Sonata, found that I was not happy with the standard 2.4 liter engine and the 274hp turbo would not fit in my budget. It was the 3.6L V-6 that made me try the 200S. To my surprise it was the quickest, quietest and best handling of the bunch and it had the media center, etc. Price w/rebates? 21,510. Can't beat that - truly fun to drive.
