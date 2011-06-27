Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,972
|$34,846
|$37,643
|Clean
|$30,767
|$33,544
|$36,237
|Average
|$28,358
|$30,942
|$33,426
|Rough
|$25,949
|$28,339
|$30,614
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,798
|$25,390
|$27,908
|Clean
|$21,939
|$24,442
|$26,866
|Average
|$20,221
|$22,546
|$24,781
|Rough
|$18,503
|$20,649
|$22,697
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,403
|$33,241
|$36,003
|Clean
|$29,257
|$32,000
|$34,659
|Average
|$26,966
|$29,517
|$31,969
|Rough
|$24,675
|$27,034
|$29,280
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,932
|$29,708
|$32,405
|Clean
|$25,917
|$28,598
|$31,195
|Average
|$23,888
|$26,379
|$28,774
|Rough
|$21,858
|$24,161
|$26,354
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,357
|$28,007
|$30,582
|Clean
|$24,402
|$26,961
|$29,440
|Average
|$22,491
|$24,869
|$27,155
|Rough
|$20,580
|$22,777
|$24,871
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,169
|$25,301
|$27,377
|Clean
|$22,296
|$24,356
|$26,355
|Average
|$20,550
|$22,467
|$24,310
|Rough
|$18,804
|$20,577
|$22,265