  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Chevrolet Suburban Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,972$34,846$37,643
Clean$30,767$33,544$36,237
Average$28,358$30,942$33,426
Rough$25,949$28,339$30,614
Sell my 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,798$25,390$27,908
Clean$21,939$24,442$26,866
Average$20,221$22,546$24,781
Rough$18,503$20,649$22,697
Sell my 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,403$33,241$36,003
Clean$29,257$32,000$34,659
Average$26,966$29,517$31,969
Rough$24,675$27,034$29,280
Sell my 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,932$29,708$32,405
Clean$25,917$28,598$31,195
Average$23,888$26,379$28,774
Rough$21,858$24,161$26,354
Sell my 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,357$28,007$30,582
Clean$24,402$26,961$29,440
Average$22,491$24,869$27,155
Rough$20,580$22,777$24,871
Sell my 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,169$25,301$27,377
Clean$22,296$24,356$26,355
Average$20,550$22,467$24,310
Rough$18,804$20,577$22,265
Sell my 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,939 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,442 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Suburban is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,939 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,442 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,939 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,442 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $18,503 to $27,908, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.