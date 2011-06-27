  1. Home
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,599$34,757$36,089
Clean$32,791$33,921$35,213
Average$31,175$32,249$33,461
Rough$29,560$30,577$31,709
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,675$44,488$46,566
Clean$41,648$43,418$45,435
Average$39,596$41,278$43,175
Rough$37,544$39,138$40,914
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,413$25,924$28,777
Clean$22,850$25,300$28,079
Average$21,724$24,053$26,682
Rough$20,598$22,806$25,285
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,650$29,105$30,766
Clean$26,985$28,405$30,020
Average$25,655$27,005$28,526
Rough$24,326$25,605$27,033
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,453$32,592$35,029
Clean$29,721$31,808$34,179
Average$28,256$30,241$32,478
Rough$26,792$28,673$30,778
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,587$35,026$36,675
Clean$32,779$34,184$35,785
Average$31,164$32,499$34,005
Rough$29,549$30,814$32,224
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,979$44,784$46,855
Clean$41,945$43,707$45,717
Average$39,878$41,553$43,443
Rough$37,812$39,398$41,168
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,280$26,884$29,842
Clean$23,696$26,238$29,118
Average$22,528$24,944$27,669
Rough$21,361$23,651$26,221
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,825$31,918$35,429
Clean$28,132$31,150$34,569
Average$26,746$29,615$32,850
Rough$25,360$28,079$31,130
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,451$56,027$57,847
Clean$53,141$54,680$56,443
Average$50,523$51,985$53,635
Rough$47,905$49,290$50,827
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,634$29,195$29,849
Clean$27,945$28,493$29,125
Average$26,569$27,089$27,676
Rough$25,192$25,684$26,227
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,096$20,524$22,150
Clean$18,637$20,030$21,612
Average$17,718$19,043$20,537
Rough$16,800$18,056$19,462
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,631$26,302$28,207
Clean$24,039$25,669$27,523
Average$22,854$24,404$26,153
Rough$21,670$23,139$24,784
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,330$37,183$39,300
Clean$34,481$36,289$38,346
Average$32,782$34,500$36,438
Rough$31,083$32,712$34,531
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,806$33,002$36,634
Clean$29,089$32,208$35,745
Average$27,656$30,621$33,967
Rough$26,223$29,033$32,188
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,662$31,917$34,483
Clean$28,949$31,149$33,646
Average$27,523$29,614$31,972
Rough$26,096$28,078$30,298
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,858$40,728$45,123
Clean$35,972$39,748$44,027
Average$34,200$37,789$41,837
Rough$32,427$35,830$39,646
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,927$42,400$44,091
Clean$39,943$41,380$43,021
Average$37,975$39,341$40,881
Rough$36,007$37,301$38,740
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,531$26,055$28,922
Clean$22,965$25,428$28,220
Average$21,834$24,175$26,816
Rough$20,702$22,921$25,412
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,895$30,887$34,286
Clean$27,225$30,144$33,454
Average$25,883$28,658$31,790
Rough$24,542$27,173$30,125
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,706$61,896$63,282
Clean$59,246$60,407$61,746
Average$56,327$57,430$58,674
Rough$53,408$54,452$55,602
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,367$37,080$37,911
Clean$35,493$36,189$36,991
Average$33,744$34,405$35,151
Rough$31,995$32,621$33,310
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,337$32,889$34,664
Clean$30,584$32,098$33,822
Average$29,077$30,515$32,140
Rough$27,570$28,933$30,457
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,195$27,897$30,967
Clean$24,589$27,226$30,215
Average$23,378$25,884$28,712
Rough$22,166$24,542$27,209
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,492$27,458$29,696
Clean$24,880$26,797$28,975
Average$23,654$25,476$27,534
Rough$22,428$24,156$26,092
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,178$60,523$62,083
Clean$57,755$59,067$60,576
Average$54,909$56,156$57,562
Rough$52,063$53,244$54,548
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,015$28,805$31,975
Clean$25,389$28,112$31,199
Average$24,138$26,726$29,647
Rough$22,887$25,341$28,095
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,037$27,911$30,047
Clean$25,411$27,240$29,317
Average$24,159$25,897$27,859
Rough$22,907$24,554$26,400
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,014$31,019$34,432
Clean$27,340$30,272$33,597
Average$25,993$28,780$31,925
Rough$24,646$27,288$30,254
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,180$45,545$48,248
Clean$42,142$44,450$47,077
Average$40,065$42,259$44,734
Rough$37,989$40,068$42,392
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,105$36,412$39,041
Clean$33,285$35,536$38,094
Average$31,645$33,784$36,198
Rough$30,005$32,033$34,303
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,727$37,345$41,455
Clean$32,916$36,447$40,448
Average$31,294$34,650$38,436
Rough$29,672$32,854$36,424
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,953$52,464$54,205
Clean$49,728$51,202$52,890
Average$47,278$48,678$50,258
Rough$44,828$46,155$47,627
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,630$32,941$34,442
Clean$30,870$32,148$33,606
Average$29,349$30,564$31,934
Rough$27,828$28,979$30,262
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,107$49,266$52,865
Clean$44,998$48,081$51,582
Average$42,781$45,711$49,016
Rough$40,564$43,341$46,449
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,546$42,591$47,188
Clean$37,619$41,567$46,043
Average$35,765$39,518$43,752
Rough$33,912$37,469$41,461
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,637 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,030 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $16,800 to $22,150, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.