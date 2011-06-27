Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,599
|$34,757
|$36,089
|Clean
|$32,791
|$33,921
|$35,213
|Average
|$31,175
|$32,249
|$33,461
|Rough
|$29,560
|$30,577
|$31,709
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,675
|$44,488
|$46,566
|Clean
|$41,648
|$43,418
|$45,435
|Average
|$39,596
|$41,278
|$43,175
|Rough
|$37,544
|$39,138
|$40,914
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,413
|$25,924
|$28,777
|Clean
|$22,850
|$25,300
|$28,079
|Average
|$21,724
|$24,053
|$26,682
|Rough
|$20,598
|$22,806
|$25,285
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,650
|$29,105
|$30,766
|Clean
|$26,985
|$28,405
|$30,020
|Average
|$25,655
|$27,005
|$28,526
|Rough
|$24,326
|$25,605
|$27,033
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,453
|$32,592
|$35,029
|Clean
|$29,721
|$31,808
|$34,179
|Average
|$28,256
|$30,241
|$32,478
|Rough
|$26,792
|$28,673
|$30,778
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,587
|$35,026
|$36,675
|Clean
|$32,779
|$34,184
|$35,785
|Average
|$31,164
|$32,499
|$34,005
|Rough
|$29,549
|$30,814
|$32,224
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,979
|$44,784
|$46,855
|Clean
|$41,945
|$43,707
|$45,717
|Average
|$39,878
|$41,553
|$43,443
|Rough
|$37,812
|$39,398
|$41,168
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,280
|$26,884
|$29,842
|Clean
|$23,696
|$26,238
|$29,118
|Average
|$22,528
|$24,944
|$27,669
|Rough
|$21,361
|$23,651
|$26,221
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,825
|$31,918
|$35,429
|Clean
|$28,132
|$31,150
|$34,569
|Average
|$26,746
|$29,615
|$32,850
|Rough
|$25,360
|$28,079
|$31,130
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,451
|$56,027
|$57,847
|Clean
|$53,141
|$54,680
|$56,443
|Average
|$50,523
|$51,985
|$53,635
|Rough
|$47,905
|$49,290
|$50,827
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,634
|$29,195
|$29,849
|Clean
|$27,945
|$28,493
|$29,125
|Average
|$26,569
|$27,089
|$27,676
|Rough
|$25,192
|$25,684
|$26,227
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,096
|$20,524
|$22,150
|Clean
|$18,637
|$20,030
|$21,612
|Average
|$17,718
|$19,043
|$20,537
|Rough
|$16,800
|$18,056
|$19,462
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,631
|$26,302
|$28,207
|Clean
|$24,039
|$25,669
|$27,523
|Average
|$22,854
|$24,404
|$26,153
|Rough
|$21,670
|$23,139
|$24,784
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,330
|$37,183
|$39,300
|Clean
|$34,481
|$36,289
|$38,346
|Average
|$32,782
|$34,500
|$36,438
|Rough
|$31,083
|$32,712
|$34,531
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,806
|$33,002
|$36,634
|Clean
|$29,089
|$32,208
|$35,745
|Average
|$27,656
|$30,621
|$33,967
|Rough
|$26,223
|$29,033
|$32,188
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,662
|$31,917
|$34,483
|Clean
|$28,949
|$31,149
|$33,646
|Average
|$27,523
|$29,614
|$31,972
|Rough
|$26,096
|$28,078
|$30,298
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,858
|$40,728
|$45,123
|Clean
|$35,972
|$39,748
|$44,027
|Average
|$34,200
|$37,789
|$41,837
|Rough
|$32,427
|$35,830
|$39,646
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,927
|$42,400
|$44,091
|Clean
|$39,943
|$41,380
|$43,021
|Average
|$37,975
|$39,341
|$40,881
|Rough
|$36,007
|$37,301
|$38,740
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,531
|$26,055
|$28,922
|Clean
|$22,965
|$25,428
|$28,220
|Average
|$21,834
|$24,175
|$26,816
|Rough
|$20,702
|$22,921
|$25,412
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,895
|$30,887
|$34,286
|Clean
|$27,225
|$30,144
|$33,454
|Average
|$25,883
|$28,658
|$31,790
|Rough
|$24,542
|$27,173
|$30,125
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,706
|$61,896
|$63,282
|Clean
|$59,246
|$60,407
|$61,746
|Average
|$56,327
|$57,430
|$58,674
|Rough
|$53,408
|$54,452
|$55,602
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,367
|$37,080
|$37,911
|Clean
|$35,493
|$36,189
|$36,991
|Average
|$33,744
|$34,405
|$35,151
|Rough
|$31,995
|$32,621
|$33,310
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,337
|$32,889
|$34,664
|Clean
|$30,584
|$32,098
|$33,822
|Average
|$29,077
|$30,515
|$32,140
|Rough
|$27,570
|$28,933
|$30,457
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,195
|$27,897
|$30,967
|Clean
|$24,589
|$27,226
|$30,215
|Average
|$23,378
|$25,884
|$28,712
|Rough
|$22,166
|$24,542
|$27,209
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,492
|$27,458
|$29,696
|Clean
|$24,880
|$26,797
|$28,975
|Average
|$23,654
|$25,476
|$27,534
|Rough
|$22,428
|$24,156
|$26,092
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,178
|$60,523
|$62,083
|Clean
|$57,755
|$59,067
|$60,576
|Average
|$54,909
|$56,156
|$57,562
|Rough
|$52,063
|$53,244
|$54,548
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,015
|$28,805
|$31,975
|Clean
|$25,389
|$28,112
|$31,199
|Average
|$24,138
|$26,726
|$29,647
|Rough
|$22,887
|$25,341
|$28,095
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,037
|$27,911
|$30,047
|Clean
|$25,411
|$27,240
|$29,317
|Average
|$24,159
|$25,897
|$27,859
|Rough
|$22,907
|$24,554
|$26,400
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,014
|$31,019
|$34,432
|Clean
|$27,340
|$30,272
|$33,597
|Average
|$25,993
|$28,780
|$31,925
|Rough
|$24,646
|$27,288
|$30,254
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,180
|$45,545
|$48,248
|Clean
|$42,142
|$44,450
|$47,077
|Average
|$40,065
|$42,259
|$44,734
|Rough
|$37,989
|$40,068
|$42,392
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,105
|$36,412
|$39,041
|Clean
|$33,285
|$35,536
|$38,094
|Average
|$31,645
|$33,784
|$36,198
|Rough
|$30,005
|$32,033
|$34,303
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,727
|$37,345
|$41,455
|Clean
|$32,916
|$36,447
|$40,448
|Average
|$31,294
|$34,650
|$38,436
|Rough
|$29,672
|$32,854
|$36,424
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,953
|$52,464
|$54,205
|Clean
|$49,728
|$51,202
|$52,890
|Average
|$47,278
|$48,678
|$50,258
|Rough
|$44,828
|$46,155
|$47,627
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,630
|$32,941
|$34,442
|Clean
|$30,870
|$32,148
|$33,606
|Average
|$29,349
|$30,564
|$31,934
|Rough
|$27,828
|$28,979
|$30,262
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,107
|$49,266
|$52,865
|Clean
|$44,998
|$48,081
|$51,582
|Average
|$42,781
|$45,711
|$49,016
|Rough
|$40,564
|$43,341
|$46,449
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,546
|$42,591
|$47,188
|Clean
|$37,619
|$41,567
|$46,043
|Average
|$35,765
|$39,518
|$43,752
|Rough
|$33,912
|$37,469
|$41,461