Estimated values
1997 Geo Prizm LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,421
|$1,790
|$1,989
|Clean
|$1,253
|$1,582
|$1,759
|Average
|$917
|$1,166
|$1,301
|Rough
|$581
|$750
|$842
Estimated values
1997 Geo Prizm 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$1,650
|$1,824
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,458
|$1,614
|Average
|$857
|$1,075
|$1,193
|Rough
|$543
|$691
|$772