Estimated values
1993 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,269
|$1,335
|Clean
|$995
|$1,131
|$1,193
|Average
|$752
|$854
|$911
|Rough
|$508
|$578
|$628
Estimated values
1993 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$997
|$1,227
|$1,335
|Clean
|$889
|$1,093
|$1,193
|Average
|$671
|$826
|$911
|Rough
|$453
|$559
|$628
Estimated values
1993 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$1,338
|$1,409
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,192
|$1,260
|Average
|$790
|$901
|$962
|Rough
|$533
|$609
|$663
Estimated values
1993 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$1,329
|$1,395
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,184
|$1,247
|Average
|$790
|$895
|$952
|Rough
|$533
|$605
|$656
Estimated values
1993 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$1,268
|$1,341
|Clean
|$980
|$1,130
|$1,199
|Average
|$740
|$854
|$915
|Rough
|$500
|$578
|$631