Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,442
|$1,711
|Clean
|$807
|$1,287
|$1,531
|Average
|$612
|$976
|$1,172
|Rough
|$417
|$664
|$813
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$703
|$1,244
|$1,516
|Clean
|$627
|$1,110
|$1,357
|Average
|$475
|$841
|$1,039
|Rough
|$324
|$573
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$512
|$1,177
|$1,516
|Clean
|$457
|$1,050
|$1,357
|Average
|$346
|$796
|$1,039
|Rough
|$236
|$542
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$892
|$1,580
|$1,927
|Clean
|$796
|$1,410
|$1,725
|Average
|$603
|$1,069
|$1,320
|Rough
|$411
|$728
|$916
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,337
|$1,629
|Clean
|$678
|$1,193
|$1,458
|Average
|$514
|$905
|$1,116
|Rough
|$350
|$616
|$774
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 S 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,204
|$1,516
|Clean
|$528
|$1,074
|$1,357
|Average
|$400
|$815
|$1,039
|Rough
|$272
|$555
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$803
|$1,278
|$1,516
|Clean
|$716
|$1,141
|$1,357
|Average
|$543
|$865
|$1,039
|Rough
|$369
|$589
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$664
|$1,230
|$1,516
|Clean
|$593
|$1,097
|$1,357
|Average
|$449
|$832
|$1,039
|Rough
|$306
|$567
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$970
|$1,546
|$1,833
|Clean
|$866
|$1,379
|$1,641
|Average
|$656
|$1,046
|$1,256
|Rough
|$447
|$712
|$871